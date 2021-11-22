The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 17
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 15. Need to renew food handler certificates. Need to keep receipts of your pesticide dates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Need to remove card board from walk-in. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean restroom. Employees need to wear hair restraints when preparing food. Need to clean outside ice machine. Need to complete drywall. Need hand washing signs in restroom.
Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Frigidaire not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard all foods that have been stored longer than four hours. Need to cover all foods in freezer. Hand sink for hand washing only. Need to clear hand sink of all items. Mop sink needs to be covered. Need to clear mop sink of all items. Employees need to wear hair net or ball cap in food prep area.
McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Demerits: 13. Need to cover baked goods in freezer. Need an employee health and personal hygiene hand book. Need to keep current copies of certified food handlers on site. Need to label all items in coolers. Do not use cardboard. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in kitchen area. Need to weather-strip and repair back door in storage area.
City Bakery & Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler certificate. Need to date-label foods with 7-day use-by date. Hand sink must be free of items. Walls and mop sink need to be cleaned. Need more lighting in back prepping area.
The "Other" Store No. 2, 1409 N.E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to label ice bags properly. Deli Express Sandwiches need use-by date. Need thermometers in cooler, corrected on site. Need to clean outside of ice machine. Need to maintain ice machine room.
Dollar General No. 3477, 2215 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current permit. Baseboard needs to be replaced in men's restroom. Women's restroom needs covered trash can. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Frances Marie's Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to wear beard guards when preparing food. Need to store wet wiping cloths inside sanitizer bucket. Need to clean wet floors. Need to clean air conditioner vents.
Family Dollar Store No. 6217, 609 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Out-dated dairy products and medication. Need permit. Women's restroom needs trash can with lid. Men's restroom needs hand washing sign.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to store all paper products 6 inches off floor. Women's restroom needs vent. Floor in dry storage needs to be cleaned. Men's restroom needs hand wash sign.
Chavana's Grocery & Market, 517 N. Benavides St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Expired canned goods. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Rat droppings.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to cover all foods stored in the walk-in. Need to label sanitizer bucket.
Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to cover food in freezer. Do not use thank you bags to store food. Need to date-label foods with a 7-day use-by date. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Dollar General No. 12393, 17 W. 4th St., Bloomington. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips.
Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Eggs must be kept at 41 degrees or below. Need to clear hand sink of all items.
Cuero Oilfield Housing, 513 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need current food handlers certificates. Need current food permit.
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Do not use the three-compartment sink to wash hands. Need to designate an area for personal belongings. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Building needs maintenance on the ceiling and walls behind hand sink.
Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. SH 35 B, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Do not store raw chicken over beef. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
Family Dollar Store No. 2524, 201 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to display last inspection.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Rusty Rooster, 604 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
McDonald's, 801 S. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Yoli's Chill-N-Grill, 26 Market St., Bloomington; Cuero Community Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero Nursing & Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway, Cuero; Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Pizza Hut - Cuero No. 22643, 1010 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Guzman Tacos, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Meyersville Store, 2231 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Babies & Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca; Ladybug Preschool, 515 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; The Box Lunch, 146 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive, Suite 102, Victoria; Guzman Tacos, Mobile Unit, Victoria; L & L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria; Love Bird Cakes, 612 E. Red River St., Victoria; Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Tokyo Gardens Catering (Inside H-E-B), 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Healthy Living Cottage, 416 Lott St., Yoakum; Stevens Healthcare & Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Yoakum Delights, 603 N. U.S. 77A, Yoakum; St. Paul Lutheran Church, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Church's Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected Oct. 4 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 16 with all violations corrected.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected Oct. 26 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 15 with most violations corrected.
