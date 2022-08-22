The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Aug. 17.
Victoria's Kitchen, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 38. Walk in cooler and tabletop not holding 41 or less. Document time food kept out at room temperature. Discard any food that has been in the refrigerator over 4 hours since they are not holding 41 or less. Store raw chicken below other meat, cover items in the walk in cooler. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands after touching cellphone. Do not store utensils in the mop sink. Need a certified food manager on duty, need a bodily fluid clean up kit. Flies. Date label food in the walk in cooler. Need chlorine test strips. Need paper towels at the hand sinks. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Store items off the floor. Scoops need handles. Need to close the screen at the window and seal back door. Need soap in the restroom. Follow up inspection Aug. 16. Ok to re-open.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 34. Dairy fridge not holding 41 or less. Ice scoop handle was in the ice that will be served to customers, discard any cheese that has been in cooler over four hours. Store raw chicken below other meat, Cover items in the walk in freezer. Need to wash, rinse, sanitize all dishes. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to label spray bottles. Need to fix the leak under the three-compartment sink. Expired certified food managers certificate. Flies. Do not store items in the hand sink. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Store wet towels in the sanitizer bucket. Leak in the ceiling. Scoops need handles. Need to seal the hole in the wall in the bakery.
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 24. Walk in cooler not holding 41 or less. Tabletop not holding 41 or less. Discard any food that has been in walk in cooler over four hours. Cover items in the walk in cooler, do not use non food approved bags to store or cover food with. Need to refill bodily fluid clean up kit. Walk in cooler not holding 41 or less. Need to work on date labeling food. Need to have thermometers in all refrigerators. Need paper towels at hand sink in the back area. Store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Do not store items directly on walk in freezer or cooler floor. All scoops need handles. Label items that are taken out of the original container. Replace missing floor tiles.
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W., Ganado. Demerits: 22. Hot and cold not readily available at three-compartment sink.,0ppm. Need health and hygiene handbook. Hand sink needs repair. Need certified food manager on duty at all times. Need labels on ice bags. Need allergen label on menu. No soap or paper towels at hand sink. Vent hood needs cleaning. Rat droppings. Repair floor in kitchen area. Clean and repair wall in kitchen area. Repair ceiling tiles in ice machine area.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Cooler reading above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep time/temperature documentation on items at room temperature. Improper hand washing and glove procedure. Certified food manager not onsite. Need food handler certifications. Employees need ball cap/hairnet in food prep area. Post certified food manager visible to the public.
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Document time food is kept out at room temperature. Discard any food that has been in cooler over 7 days. Discard ice that has been in contact with employees drink in the ice machine. Do not store food directly in thank you bags, do not store tortillas directly on towels. Need to work on date labeling. Fix area around the hand sink, do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need a lid and straw.
Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and hygiene policy. Need water sample. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers.
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Product must remain 41 degrees when stored in cooler. Inadequate temperature at the bar and kitchen dishwasher. Need to call out as needed. Store product off the floor. Replace ceiling tiles in kitchen.
Los Reyes Mexican Grill, 3801 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Cooler reading above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Date label prepped items. All surfaces must be easily cleanable/non-absorbent. Label items outside of original container. Close dumpster lid.
Rodney-N-Cindy BBQ (Commissary), 1319 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Two-door cooler not proper temperature. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Improper use of mop sink.
Memorial Stadium Concession, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need front hand sink in order to prep food. All surfaces easily cleanable non absorbent. Need three-compartment sink. Need to weather strip doors.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Clean ice machine. Store all food containers 6 inches off the floor. Need soap, paper towels, and covered trash can in restroom.
Marble Slab Creamery, 6362 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Certified food manager certificate expired. Clean fan. Post last inspection.
The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Raw meat stored incorrectly. Expired food handler certifications.
Pizza Hut No. 39160, 803 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Expired sanitizer test strips. Clean ice machine.
First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer test strips. Clean ice machine.
Holiday Inn Express, 111 Huvar St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need food handler. Hand sink needs paper towels.
K N Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 3. Improper cooling time and temperature.
Sonic - Navarro Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St. Victoria. Demerits: 2. Clean ice machine.
Church's Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway, Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights, Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; First Baptist Church, 408 N. Gonzales, Cuero; John C. French Elementary School, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero; Stripes Store 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main St. Edna; Ganado Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Nordheim School, Broadway Street, Nordheim; H-E-B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Sharkies Bar & Grill, 1307 W. Jefferson Ave., Port O'Connor; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway St., Seadrift; T's Kitchen-Main Street Food, 102 E. Bay Ave., Seadrift; Cobra Den, 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Elementary East, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial High School, 511 5th St.; Industrial Junior High School, 3 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Baskin Robbins, 7104 N. Navarro St, No. D1; Breezy's Bar & Grill, 13861 N. U.S. 77 North; Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Dairy Treet, 4808 N. John Stockbauer Drive; KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Morada Victoria, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Morada Victoria - Memory Care, 9606 B NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 0330, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Jenny's Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum; Lowe's Super Store No. 157, 1707 W. Main St, Yorktown; Subway of Yorktown, 342 E. Main St., Yorktown; Yorktown Community Hall, 60 Community Hall Road, Yorktown; Yorktown I.S.D. Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown.; Yorktown Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St. Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections:
Leones Mexican Grill & Panaderia, 468 SH 35 S, Port Lavaca. inspected Aug. 5 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 15, still working on violations.
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria. inspected Aug. 16 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected on Aug. 17, walk in temperature was correct. Continue to work on other violations.
Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria. Inspected Aug. 10 with7 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 15, all violations have been corrected.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Inspected Aug. 10 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 11 with violation resolved.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Inspected Aug. 2 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 15, continue to work on violations.
