Food service inspection reports

The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.

In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.

Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 27

The Store, 1713 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Expired medication. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label all deli express products. Need to replace missing tile in the back room.

Super Donuts, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. 0 ppm. Need current food permit. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need paper towels in restroom.

Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.

The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.

Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 SH 72 West, Cuero; 7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; CHG Senior Living of PL, dba Trinity Shores, 201 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Domino’s Pizza, 320 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; The Grub Spot, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Gruenau Turn and Schuetzen Verein, 1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.

RE-INSPECTIONS

El Catracho, 401 W. Main St., Edna, inspected April 9 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected May 27 with all violations corrected.

El Catracho, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected April 9 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected May 27 with all violations corrected.

Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander St., Victoria, inspected April 18 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected May 26 with most violations corrected.

Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected May 14 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected May 22 with most violations corrected.

