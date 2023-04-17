The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING April 12.
The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway, Ste J, Victoria. Demerits: 29. Milk cooler is not holding 41 degrees. Document time food is kept out at room temperature. Discard milk that has been in the refrigerator for more than four hours. Need to cover all food in the refrigerators. (0)ppm on sanitizer towels. Need to fix the leak at the 3-compartment sink. Need to date label items. Do not block hand sink with items in front of it or inside of it. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employees must wear a ball cap or hairnet in the kitchen. Store sanitizer towels in sanitizer containers. Do not store boxes directly on the floor. Need to clean the mildew on the floor by the mop sink. Need to post reporting illness sign.
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 27. Document time on the items at room temperature. Cover all the food in the walk in cooler. Store raw meat below other food. Store gas away from dry goods. Need certified food manager on all shifts. Must have food handler certificates on file. Date label food in the walk-in cooler. Must have chlorine test strips. Clean wire racks in the kitchen area. Do not store utensils on soiled areas. Scoops need handles. Fix freezer door. Clean behind the grill area. Need handwashing signs and reporting illness signs.
Church's Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 20. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Label sanitizer container. Need certified food manager at all shifts, need bodily fluid clean up kit. Need food handlers certificates kept on file. Need thermometer. Hand sink for handwashing only. All surfaces must be easily cleanable non absorbent, clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Handle in ice must be stored up. Fix hole in women's restroom, clean grease under fryers, weather strip back door.
Don Julio's Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16 Food needs to be in food grade bags when defrosting. Do not use 3-compartment sink to defrost meat. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Wash hands properly. Hand sink needs to be repaired. Clean any puddled water on the floor. Defrost meat using an approved thawing method. Follow up inspection April 11, violation with hand sink corrected, continue to work on all other violations.
Baymont Inn Cuero, 308 Park Heights Drive, Cuero. Demerits: 14. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Need certified food manager on duty and bodily fluid kit. Need food handler certificates on file. Need sanitizer test strips. Need food permit for 2023. Need soap at hand sink. Store all paper products 6 inches off floor.
Sip & Shine Café, 108 Cozzi Circle, Ste. H, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need a certified food manager on duty at all shifts. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Sandwiches and yogurt granola cups need proper labeling. Black cooler not holding 41 degrees. Need to date label foods. Need thermometers in coolers. Need ball cap or hair net.
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Need to date label foods in cooler. Mop sink needs to be cleaned remove food debris. Gnats. Need ball cap or hair net. Improper defrost. Shelving needs to be cleaned.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Wash hands before putting on gloves. Gnats in kitchen area. Date label items. Paper towels needed at hand sink. Replace ceiling tiles.
Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Store chemicals away from 3-compartment sink. Renew food handlers certificates. Remove cardboard from floor. Personal belongings need a designated area.
Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. 0ppm at 3-compartment sink. Do not block hand sink. Do not use cardboard on shelves.
Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Need ball cap or hair net. Do not store paper products on floor. Post last inspection and certified food manager certificate visible to public.
Stripes Store 40887H, 2501 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and hygiene book. Food handlers needed. Out-of-date product.
Bella Tavola of Cuero, 213 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager on duty at all shifts. Date label foods in walk-in cooler. Need ball cap or hairnet. Need employees illness signs at hand sink.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager at all times. Do not store items in hand sink. All tables must be easily cleanable.
Family Dollar Store No. 5860, 3101 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Need 2023 food permit. Replace ceiling tile over canned good area.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Wash hands before glove use. Date label foods. Need ball cap or hair net.
7-Eleven No.36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Out-of-date product. Personal items in food prep areas. Replace ceiling tiles.
Beijing Garden, 113 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cannot use thank you bags for storage of food items. Need certified food manager.
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina, Ste. 391 Victoria Mall, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Ice cream needs to be covered in freezer. All items must be stored 6 inches off the floor.
Hampton Inn, 7006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need current permit. Need paper towels at hand washing sink.
Taco Bueno Victoria, 8507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Certified food manager needed on shifts. Food handlers needed.
Dollar General No. 21462, 9569 U.S. 87, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Out-of-date food and medicines.
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Do not use towels to cover tortillas.
Dairy Queen (Red River), 2801 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Walk-in cooler salad dressing 43 degrees. Follow-up inspection April 11, walk-in cooler fixed.
Little Caesar's No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need a certified food manager.
Long John Silver's No. 70264, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Ceiling tiles need to be cleaned or replaced.
Sports, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive Ste. I, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Gnats in back sink area.
Walgreen's No. 07964, 5204 N. Navarro St. Demerits: 2. Food establishment permit must be current and valid.
Wendy's No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Hair net or ball cap needed. Repair ceiling above lemonade containers and ice machine needs to be cleaned.
Wienerschnitzel No. 119, 1218 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerit: 1. Ball cap or hair net needed.
Habanero's Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Hydration Hut, 108 N. Virginia St. Ste. 3, Port Lavaca; La Nina Va, 238 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Ladybug Preschool, 511 S. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca; Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria; Bright Stars Learning Academy No. 2, 102 Cozzi Circle, Victoria; Café Espresso, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Chick-Fil-A The Crossroads, 714 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Community Action Committee, 4011 Halsey St., Victoria; Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite E, Victoria; Health Bar by Complete, 360 1404 E. Red River St., Victoria; Las Conchas, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria; McAlister's Victoria, 8409 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Napoleon's, 2806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria; Subway, 4008 U.S. 59-N, Victoria; Subway No.35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Treatment Associates, 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria; Vela Farms, 4806 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Ste. 105, Victoria; Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria; Walgreens No. 12330, 9005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected March 27 with 10 demerits, re-inspected April 10 with most violations corrected.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected March 27 with 23 demerits, re-inspected April 10, cold hold violation corrected, need to continue to work on other violations.
Burger Nation, 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Inspected April 5 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected April 10, violation with walk-in fridge was corrected. Indirect plumbing was backing up at 3-compartment sink. Followed-up inspection with indirect plumbing the same day and issue had been corrected.
The City Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Inspected March 22 with 14 demerits, re-inspected April 11, most violations corrected. Continue to work on other violations.