The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 5
La Fogata Mexican Food, 2025 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 23. Fridge at 54 degrees. Eggs at 88 degrees. Need hot water at hand washing sink. Water from AC drip pooling under truck. No hot water. Only one means of cooling, not holding 41 degrees or below. Do not block hand sink. Need to wipe down food surfaces. No hot water at three-compartment sink. Employee drinks need lid with straw. Need to store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor. Need to display food permit visible to the public.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Expired milk. Need to cover food in freezer. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler certificates on file.
Coahuila, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Tabletop needs to hold below 41 degrees. Need bodily fluids clean-up kit. Tabletop not holding temp, will use ice chest until repaired. Generator needs to be mounted on unit.
McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Refrigerators not holding 41 degrees and below. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Mary’s Taquitos, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need one certified food manager. Everyone else needs food handlers certificate. Need to replace waste water hose.
Evelyn’s Seafood, 732 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Display case not holding 41 degrees and below. Needs to be iced down at all times. Need current food permit.
The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need to document time on food left out. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
Wal-Mart Super Center Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
First Christian Church, 2105 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Main Street Kaffee Haus and Deli, 104 E. Main St., Cuero; Tilley’s Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture St., Cuero; Lavaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Mahika Lodging DBA Chaparral Motel, 2086 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 SH 185 N., Port Lavaca; Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 U.S. 59-S, Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios, inspected July 15 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected July 30 with most violations corrected.
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected July 17 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected July 30 with all violations corrected.
La Fogata Mexican Food, 2025 SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected July 31 with 23 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 4 with all violations corrected.
Family Dollar Store No. 10240, 304 SH 185 N., Seadrift, inspected July 28 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 4 with all violations corrected.
Chick-Fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway, Suite 155, Victoria, inspected July 20 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected July 31 with all violations corrected.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected July 8 with 27 demerits. Re-inspected July 31 with most violations corrected.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 U.S 77-A, Yoakum, inspected July 20 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected July 31 with all violations corrected.
The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum, inspected July 21 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected July 31 with most violations corrected.
