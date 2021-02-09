The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 3
McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Demerits: 20. Need to prep food on only approved surfaces. Need to cover items in cooler. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Gnats. Need ingredient labels. Need to label items in cooler. Do not use cardboard on shelving. Need operating mop sink. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in kitchen. Employees must not wear jewelry on hands or wrists while prepping food. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to weather-strip back door.
Taqueria “La Frontera”, 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need to document time food left out at room temperature. Need to store raw meat below other foods. Need a barrier between towels and tortillas. Need to drape up spray nozzle at three-compartment sink. Need paper towels at hand sink. Soap dispenser does not work at wait station. Do not use foil to line container for tortilla holders. Do not store cell phones on prep table. Need to use proper defrosting method. Need scoops with handles. Need to label sugar container. Light needs to work in storage area.
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero. Demerits: 18. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Incorrect meat storage. Sanitizer reading 0 parts per million. Expired food handler certification. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to store towels in sanitizer. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store products six inches off the floor.
The Office Bar & Grill, 2530 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 15. Need to label sanitizer bottle. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need thermometers in cooler. Need sanitizer test strips. Need hot water in women’s restroom. Need to clean ice machine. Need mop sink. Dumpster needs to be on concrete. Trash can in women’s restroom needs lid.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to label ice bags. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager. Need thermometers in coolers. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface, corrected on site. Need paper towels in the restroom.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover items in coolers. Need hot water in restrooms. Need to date-label items in coolers. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to store items six inches off floor. Need scoops with handles for bins.
Church’s Chicken No. 1463, 206 US Highway 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Do not store items in hand sink. Do not use cardboard to cover shelves. Mop sink not draining. Need to store personal items away from food prep areas. Need scoops with handles. Need to label white container. Need to replace missing wall and floor tiles. Need to clean kitchen. Need to clean top of oven. Need to clean vents over food prep areas.
Pizza Hut No. 022652, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. 0 parts per million in sanitizer bucket. Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need to fix leak at two hand sinks. Dishwasher reservoir needs cleaning. Need to clean top of dishwasher. Need to clean sanitizer containers. Need hand washing sign in men’s restroom.
China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 9. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a thermometer in fridge. Will need to take down backsplash behind food preparation table. Needs to be a smooth clean surface. Employee drinks need a lid and a straw. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 State Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need to cover items in coolers. Do not use thank you bags to store food. Dishwasher reaching 101 degrees must reach 120 degrees. Need to date-label food items. Need to clean fan covers in walk-in cooler.
Taco Bell No. 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need current food permit. Need to label cinnamon container.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Sanitizer concentration too low. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep areas. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need “Do Not Use” sign on broken cooler door.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. M3 cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need 2021 food permit. Hand sink needs to be accessible.
Pizza Hut — Cuero No. 22643, 1010 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need to fix leak at dishwasher. Need food handler certificates. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public, Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
CherryBerry Frozen Yogurt, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 500, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Employees need to wear a ball cap or hairnet. Need to clean bottom shelves of cooler.
Nursery Elementary, P. O. Box 69, Nursery. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store products six inches off the floor.
Wendy’s No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. 0 parts per million sanitizer buckets. Need 2021 food permit.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label items in walk-in. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Need to re-stock first aid kit.
Stripes Store 40889H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Deli Express sandwiches need a use-by date. Need 2021 food permit.
Inez Community Center, 2511 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez. Demerits: 3.
Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Family Table Restaurant, 1102 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Weed’s Sweet Shoppe, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
C.O. Chandler Elementary Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Bloomington Elementary, 200 N. Leonard St., Bloomington; Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; St. Michael’s Parish, 108 N. McLeod St., Cuero; Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna Junior High School, 505 W. Gayle St., Edna; Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna; Knights of Columbus of the Little Flower, 106 Bois D Arc St., Edna; Mission Valley Elementary School, 12063 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca; Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria; De Leon Elementary School, 1002 Santa Barbara St., Victoria; Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite E, Victoria; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria; Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road, Victoria; Long John Silver’s No. 31698, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Mumphord’s Place Barbeque Inc., 1202 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Northside Baptist School, 4100 N. Laurent St., Victoria; O’Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria; Patti Welder School, 1604 E. North St., Victoria; Seaux Cajun LLC, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin Avenue, Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria; VISD — Torres Elementary, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt, inspected Jan. 20 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 28 with most violations corrected.
Denny’s Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 27 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 2 with most violations corrected.
Dickey’s BBQ Pit, 9006 North Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria, inspected Jan. 25 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 1 with most violations corrected.
Fastop Food Store No. 3, 2103 Lone Tree Road, Victoria, inspected Jan. 21 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 29 with most violations corrected.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria, inspected Jan. 22 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 29 with most violations corrected.
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria, inspected Jan. 25 with 39 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 29 with most violations corrected.
McDonald’s No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 20 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 29 with most violations corrected.
Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 22 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 29 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.