The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 24
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat food. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label items. Need current permit.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to keep time documented on food kept out at room temperature. Need to store raw food below cooked food. Need to scrub and sanitize sink before directly defrosting food in sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need to store items six inches off the floor in the walk-in cooler. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to label salt and sugar containers.
Edgar & Gladys’ Café, Highway 72/300 Front St., Nordheim. Demerits: 6. Need to renew expired food handler certification. Do not use cloth towel at hand sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to use hand sink to wash hands.
Linnville Grind & Churn, 468 Highway 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat foods. Need 2021 permit. Need to post last inspection.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need food handler. Need to date-label food. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Hot water in men’s restroom sink not reaching proper temperature. Need to clean ice machine.
Sonic Drive In, 411 S. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen, 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Industrial Elementary West, 599 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez; Miller Seafood Co. Inc., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Jason’s Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6403 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 State Highway 185 S., Victoria, inspected March 15 with 21 demerits. Re-inspected March 19 with all violations corrected.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. inspected Feb. 1 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected March 19 with most violations corrected.
