The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 10
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St., No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 32. Cold items and buffet not holding temperature. Ambient silver cooler at 49 degrees. Need to keep time on items not holding temperature. Do not store personal drinks in table top with ready-to-eat foods. Need to use food-grade containers for storage of food. Need to wash hands before glove use. Hand-washing cannot be substituted with hand sanitizer. Need to store sanitizer bucket off of the floor. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Cannot use over-the-counter bug spray. Expired food handler’s certificate. Live roaches. Need to have pest control spray more often. Need to date-label items in the walk-in cooler. Do not store items in the hand sink. Employee medication must be stored away from food prep areas. Employees cannot use water bottles. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store all items 6 inches off of the floor in the walk-in cooler. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need scoops with handles. Employee restroom needs covered trash can.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Need to store raw chicken below cut veggies and other meat. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands before glove use. Cannot have bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods. Need a certified food manager. Hot water not at 100 degrees. Walls and floors need to be easily cleanable and non absorbent. Can not have cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to label sugar container.
Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 18. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Do not cover tortillas with towel. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Can not use over-the-counter bug spray. Need to date-label food. Do not throw ice in hand sink. Need to place all wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need scoops with handles.
Inez Convenience Services, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 South, Inez. Demerits: 16. Expired medication. Dishwasher hot water temperature at 113 degrees. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Flies. Need to date-label food. Need to store single-serve items 6 inches off the floor. Need to label all food containers. Need to clean ceiling and vents in kitchen. Need a trash can with lid in employees restroom.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 13. Need to document time on food left out. Need to date-label food. Hand-washing sink not draining properly. Need to replace torn food containers. Need hot water at mop sink. Need to thaw food under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoops with handles.
P.A.G.A. Lounge, 1205 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need test strips. Need to install a three-compartment sink. Need to install mop sink. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid. Need to post last inspection.
Hatch Bend Country Club, 579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need sanitizer test strips. Need a hand sink in kitchen. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Dumpster and grease containers must be on concrete or asphalt.
Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 6. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Do not discard food in hand wash sink. Need scoops with handles. Need to place scoop in a sanitized bucket.
Para Vida Wellness, 1405 E. Airline Road, Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to label spray bottles. Need to label squeeze bottle. Need current food handler certificates on file.
Huvar’s Artisan Market and Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
The Box Coffee Bar, 2916 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need thermometer in cooler. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor.
Texas Traditions Grill and Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Cathy’s Restaurant, 2581 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 3.
Sharkies Bar and Grill, 1307 W. Jefferson Ave., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 1.
Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Domino’s Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway St. Suite A, Cuero; Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Big Bear Shrimp and Seafood, 2241 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; Kelli’s Cajun Kitchen, 300 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Mad Batter Cheesecakes and Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca; Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca; J and H Shrimp Store, 2581 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor; Christ’s Kitchen, 611 E. Warren Ave., Victoria; Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria; Our Lady of Sorrows Trinity Hall, 208 W. River St., Victoria; Outlaw Pass, 78 Tate Road, Victoria; Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Stevens Healthcare and Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca, inspected May 28 with 4 demerits. Reinspected June 9 with all violations corrected.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected June 2 with 7 demerits. Reinspected June 5 with most violations corrected.
Kiddly Winks Playcare, 3405 Oleander Drive, Victoria, inspected May 18 with 8 demerits. Reinspected June 8 with all violations corrected.
Skillet’s Restaurant No. 90, 3202 Houston Highway, Victoria. Inspected May 25 with 2 demerits. Reinspected June 9 with all violations corrected.
Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected May 13 with 5 demerits. Reinspected June 8 with most violations corrected.
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum, inspected May 18 with 16 demerits. Reinspected June 5 with all violations corrected.
Jenny’s Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum, inspected May 18 with 6 demerits. Reinspected June 8 with most violations corrected.
