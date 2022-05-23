The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 18
Don Julio's Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 27. Eggs out at room temperature. Eggs out of temperature over night. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to drape up spray nozzle 2 inches above level. Need pesticide contract and records on hand. Need a thermometer in front refrigerator. Need to remove card board paper from shelving carts. Need to clean evidence of pests. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food. Need to move product away from air conditioner. Need to use proper defrosting method. Need to clean freezer. Need to seal holes in the ceiling. Need a covered trash can in women's restroom.
Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 15. 0 ppm on sanitizer. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label products in walk-in cooler. Expired test strips. Need paper towels at back hand sink. Need to sink free of items. Do not use cardboard on floor. Need to repair floor in walk-in cooler. Need scoops with handles.
America's Best Value Inn, 3531 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need current food handlers. Need test strips. Need current food permit.
Brookshire Brothers Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 10. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Need to date-label food in walk-in cooler. Need to store mop sink hose off the ground. Kitchen staff must wear hair restraint. Need to store all food products 6 inches off the floor. Need to store all plastic and paper products 6 inches off the floor. Need scoops with handles.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Dish washer not reaching proper temperature. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store sanitizer bucket six inches off the floor. Need to date-label items in coolers. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler.
Lone Star Tavern, 5354 Farm-to-Market Road 447, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to clean ice machine. 0 ppm reading on sanitizer bucket. Need test strips. Flies in kitchen area.
Stripes Store 40887H, 2501 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Need to clean soda fountain machine.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 9. Food stored for more than seven days. Need to cover food in walk-in. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store food 6 inches off floor. Need to use approved thawing method.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Front white fridge not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to store raw meats below produce. Need to store food products 6 inches off the floor. Need to clean kitchen floors.
Baker's Liquor Store, 1300 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Needs a current food permit.
Childhood Unplugged, 2710 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to discard jelly. Need a certified food manager on duty at all hours of operation. Need to clean both refrigerators need cleaning. Do not use paper on wire shelving.
Telferner Grocery & Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label products in walk-in cooler. Need to store paper products 6 inches off the floor. Need scoops with handles.
Family Dollar Store No. 5860, 3101 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to replace ceiling tile in canned good isle.
Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. All personnel in food prep area need ball cap or hairnet.
CVS Pharmacy No. 7006, 325 S. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Crazy Wings and More, 119 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Lone Star Inn Best Western, 310 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 2.
O'Neil and Sons Brewing Company, 206 S. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Gonzalez Café, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Family Dollar Store No. 32642, 852 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 2.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 Martin Luther King Drive, Edna; St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna; Stripes Store 40882H, 905 W. Main St., Edna; Texas Shaved Ice - Red Unit, Mobile Unit, Edna; Bright Star Academy, 208 W. Putnam St., Ganado; TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Texas Shaved Ice, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Texas Shaved Ice (Y) Ganado, Mobile Unit, Ganado; M Bar Q Ranch North, 2839 County Road 328, LaSalle; M Bar Q Ranch South, 3501 County Road 328, LaSalle; Port Lavaca City Pool (Snack Bar), SH 35 and 238 Port Lavaca; Texas Shaved Ice Red, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Texas Shaved Ice Yellow Port Lavaca, Mobile Unit Port, Lavaca; Family Dollar Store No. 10240, 304 SH 185 N., Seadrift; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Barhop, 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Community Action Committee, 4011 Halsey St., Victoria; Crossmark inside of Sam's Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite E, Victoria; L & L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria; Sam's Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Texas Big Crab, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Texas Shaved Ice, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Vela Farms-Health Plex, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Fro-Yo, 77 901 U.S. 77A S., Yoakum; Gruenau Turn & Schuetzen Verein, 1012 Gruenau Road, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Riah's Snack Shack, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca, inspected May 6 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected May 12 with most violations corrected.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected April 13 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected May 17 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.