Food service inspection reports

The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.

In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.

Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.

FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 29

Rosie’s Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 13. Stainless steel reach-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Beans in stainless steal reach-in at 47 degrees. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need soap at the hand sink.

Treatment Associates Inc., 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to label all spray bottles. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need scoops with handles.

7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 US 77 S., Victoria. Demerits: 3.

Whataburger No. 428, 112 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Ganado Café, 118 South 3rd St., Ganado; Casa Jalisco Taco Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6403 N. Navarro St., Victoria; River Café, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria; Twin Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Demerits: 0.

REINSPECTIONS

Frances Marie’s Restaurant and Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected April 22 with 12 demerits. Reinspected April 24 with all violations corrected.

