The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING March 1.
Taco Express, 2808 A. S. Laurent St. , Victoria. Demerits: 21. Improper cooling foods. Meat out at room temperature. Beans out of temperature over four hours. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene book. Renew food handlers permits. White fridge needs a thermometer. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Improper defrosting . Clean outside of glass cooler. Weather strip side door.
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 SH 185 S. Victoria. Demerits: 17. Deli fridge temp is reading at 44 degrees. Ice bags need to have proper labeling. Current water sample must be current and available. Certified food manager is needed at all hours of operation. Deli sandwiches need to have a use-by date. Food establishment must be current and valid permits. Ice machine needs to be repaired and cleaned.
Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 14. Out-of-date product. Certified food manager needed on every shift. Thermometers needed in cold case units. Hand wash sink must be accessible. Clean ice makers. Sticky board with insects need to be removed. Replace missing tiles in restroom. Replace vent cover in restroom.
Burdogz, 1209 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Coca Cola cooler not holding 41 degrees. Does not stay plugged in overnight. Needs time and temperature documentation. No chlorine at the dish washer machine. Identify spray bottles and store in a designated area. Supply hand sink with soap and paper towels. Clean racks in the Coca Cola cooler. Clean dishwasher machine.
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Cover food in cooler. Date food items. Sink for handwashing only. Clean ice machine. Wiping cloths need to be in a sanitizer bucket.
China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 9. Cling wrapped fruit cannot be stored in ice machine. Food in cooler needs to be covered and use food approve bags/covers. Chicken cannot be thawing in pan; must thaw in cooler or under running cold water. Three-compartment sink should only be used for ware washing.
Shop-Rite Grocery, 3006 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Out-dated food. Bodily fluid kit is needed. Fountain drink nozzles and back splash needs to be cleaned. Mop sink is needed.
Lighthouse Café, 2090 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Chlorine needs to be at 50ppm. Use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Weather strip back door.
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Certified food manager is needed at all hours of operation. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook. Sanitizer test strips are needed.
Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook. Boxes cannot cover soap dispenser at hand wash station. Utensils cannot be stored below food in cooler.
Cobra Corner Store, 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Line the shelving to be easily cleanable. Store all items 6 inches off the floor. Clean fryer vents.
Subway of Cuero, 2104 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 5. Print all food handler certificates. The faucet at the hand sink needs to be repaired. Hairnet needs to be worn with visor.
The Good Taco, mobile unit, Edna. Demerits: 5. 0 ppm at 3-compartment sink. Need 2023 permit.
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Remove cardboard from shelves. Mop sink not operating. Improper defrosting.
Edna Junior High School, 505 W. Gayle St., Edna. Demerits: 3. Pizza pan cannot lay on top of tater tots in warmer.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios. Demerits: 3. Post allergen warning. Place towels in sanitizer bucket.
Lavaca BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need current food permit.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2 Used dishes need to be washed promptly to prevent pest.
STEM Middle School, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Needs bodily fluid kit.
Stir Soda Shoppe, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Needs a certified food manager on premises
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2. Do not block the hand sink.
INK - Innovation Network of Knowledge, 12 Dunn St., Cuero; Edna Elementary School, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; First United Methodist Church, 216 W. Main St., Edna; South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna; Brookshire Brothers No.76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Ganado Independent School District Cafeteria, 510 W. Rogers St., Edna; It Doesn't Matter, 612½ W. Devers St., Ganado; KW's Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third St., Ganado; Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner; Ace Hardware Victoria, 5201 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral, Victoria; Victoria Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; The Learning Tree, 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, 800 W. Grande Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0
Re-inspection
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Inspected Feb. 15 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 21 all violations fixed. Re-inspected Feb. 23, all violations corrected.