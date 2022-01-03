The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 29
Chuck's BBQ, 1107 SH 35 S., Point Comfort. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need water sample. Need test strips. Need current food permit.
Chuck Machacek, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need and employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need water test. Need test strips. Need current food permit.
Crawfish Cajun Catering Commissary, 302 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cooler reading above 40 degrees. Need to renew expired food handler certifications.
Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Edna; Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Ganado; DaCosta Hermann Sons Home Association, 15736 Farm-to-Market Road 1686, Victoria; Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Skateworld, 108 Monterrey Drive, Victoria; Theresa's Sari-Sari Store, 2308 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Masonic Lodge No. 40, 3502 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero, inspected Dec. 15 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 22 with most violations corrected.
Omar's Bar, 1404 Broadway St., Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 5 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 21 with most violations corrected.
Telferner Grocery & Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner, inspected Dec. 14 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 29 with all violations corrected.
