The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Sept. 13.
The City Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Beans 47 degrees, stored overnight. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees, no time and temp documentation. Document time and temperature at the tabletop not holding 41 degrees. Cover all foods stored overnight. Store Raid outside of establishment. Date label foods with a 7-day max use by date. Needs sanitizer test strips. Store paper goods off the ground. Clean inside chest freezer. Storage room needs walls to be completed.
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 SH 185 South, Victoria. Demerits: 19. Thomson cooler not in proper holding temperature. Hot holding not in proper hot holding temperature. Ice machine door unhinged and fell into ice. Cover food in freezer. No food handlers. Need to date label. Need thermometers n coolers. Store food tongs in a sanitized container.
Aimee's Bluebird Café, 1000 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 17. Cover items in walk-in and refrigeration. Need employee health and hygiene book. Need certified food manager. Need consumer advisory on menu. Date label. Need thermometers in refrigeration units; need sanitizer strips. Keep personal items away from food prep areas. Label bulk containers. Replace missing floor tiles.
Church's Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Need employee health & hygiene book. Need certified food manager/bodily fluid spill kit. Need food handler certificates. Date items. Need thermometer in refrigeration unit. Dead pest needs to be swept up. Store employee food in designated area. Clean vent hood. Clean out food in floor drain. Weather strip backdoor. Post employee illness notification sign at each hand wash sink.
Stir Soda Shoppe, 120 S. Main St. Ste. 150, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Food not from a permitted facility. Certified food manager must be on duty at all shifts. Seal wood behind mop sink. Hot water at 3-compartment sink not reaching 110 degrees. Need ball cap or hair net. Store bag of sugar 6 inches off floor. Each stall in women's restroom needs covered trash can. Post certified food manager visible to the public. Did a follow up inspection four days later, all violations corrected.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Date items in cooler. Thermometer needed in refrigeration unit. Clean vent hood and behind grill. Keep employee items in designated area. Wet cleaning towels need to be stored in sanitizer bucket. Scoops need to be stored handle up. Relabel bulk containers. Weather strip back screen door. Trash can needs a lid in ladies restroom.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Eggs must be stored under refrigeration. Use proper storage containers. Need the correct sanitizer strips. Shelves under bar must be easily cleanable, non-absorbent. Use proper utensil for bulk items.
New Life Nutrition, 6801 Navarro Ste. A; Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and hygiene policy. Wash hands before glove use. Need certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certificates on site. Need reporting illness at hand sink and restroom.
Shield Baur Investment, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and hygiene policy. Need bodily fluid kit. Need food permit. Need soap and paper towels at front counter.
Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Expired sanitizer test strips. Wood surfaces need to be easily cleanable; exposed wood on floor and walls must be easily cleanable. Rodent droppings and dead roach. Plastic utensils need to be stored handle up. Clean and repair inside cabinets and seal all openings. Need employee illness signage in restroom.
Don Julio's Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need employee health & hygiene book. Need certified food manager. Date label food items.
7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 U.S. 77 S., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need current water sample. Need current certified food manager. Need current food handlers.
Kountry Bakery of Victoria (Main), 6005 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Certified food manager needs to be on site. Packaged items need proper label. Exhaust fan in restroom not working. Need covered trash can in restroom. Need reporting illness sign in restroom.
Grandy's, 4201 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need paper towels at hand sink. Shelving needs to be easily cleanable, non-absorbent.
Broadway Shell, 1326 Broadway, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need employee health & hygiene book; Ice bags need name and address.
Domino's Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need certified food managers on duty at all shifts. Need current food handler certificates. Employee drinks need lid and straw, and store opened employee drinks in an area separately from establishment food.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua. Demerits: 3. Do not store raw chicken over ready to eat foods.
Chavana's Grocery & Market, 517 N. Benavides St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3. Expired canned goods.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need hygiene handbook.
Lavaca BBQ Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Needs current water sample.
Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need certified food manager on duty at all times of operation.
BK Bar-B-Que, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Pizza Hut No. 39155, 1010 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; St. Agnes Catholic Church, 506 N. Allen St., Edna; Stay Smokin' BBQ & Catering, 302 W. Houston Highway, Edna; Brookshire Brothers No.76, 305 W. York St, Ganado; Ganado Donuts, 1303 SH 172, Ganado; A Taste Above, 872 Lindenau Road, Lindenau; A O.K.'s, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca; The Sanity Mug, 146 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Grace Delights, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive Ste 102, Victoria; Lavaca BBQ Commissary, 2001 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Parkway Church Coffee Shop, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Parkway Church Kitchen, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Roll and Coffee, 7800 N. Navarro St. Ste. 161, Victoria; Stripes Store No. 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria; The Spot Nutrition and Energy, 104 Broadmoor St., Suite 700, Victoria; The Texan No.8, 3402 SH 185, Victoria; T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph's School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Inspected Sept. 6 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 8, mechanical dishwasher sanitizer is now dispensing at 50 PPM and temperature 120 degrees, will continue to work on other violations.