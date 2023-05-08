The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING May 3.
Snax Max No. 12, 302 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 16 Ice bags need proper labeling. Need employee health and personal hygiene book. Need one certified food manager on every shift. Date label deli sandwiches. Need current food permit. Do not use 3-compartment sink to store mop bucket strainer. Unisex restroom needs a covered trash can. Display handwashing signs.
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 12. Store raw meat below produce. Mechanical dishwasher 0ppm. Renew food handlers certificates. Need current food permit. Store food containers minimum 6 inches off the ground. Improper defrosting.
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Cover food in cooler. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers certificate. Dates needed on open items. Clean fountain machine nozzles.
Sammy's In-N-Out, 2602 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Out-dated can goods, dairy products and medication. Cannot sell juice pouch without proper labeling. Back sink needs paper towels and soap. Mop sink needs hot and cold water.
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits:9. Sugar container needs lid. Date label items in walk in cooler. Thermometers are needed in all refrigerators. No evidence of pest shall be present. All boxes need to be 6 inches off the floor in the walk in freezer.
Crazy Wings and More, 119 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 8. Need certified food manager on duty. Need 2023 permit. Clean the ice maker. Store ice scoop on clean sanitized surface. Need scoop with handle for flour.
Dollar Tree No. 6044, 310 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean up kit. Do not store items directly on the floor. Need paper towels in the restroom. Need a covered trash can in the women's restroom.
Polar Express Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca/ Demerits: 6. Pumping receipts needed. Need a certified food manager. Need to post the last inspection visible to the public.
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Cold hold not holding 41 degrees. Table top not maintaining 41 degrees. Handles must be upright in containers.
Southern Fried Ganado Café, 118 S. 3rd St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need 2023 permit. Store towels in sanitizer bucket. Need scoop for flour.
Stripes Store 40882H, 905 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2. Clean ice maker in the backroom.
Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Clean ice maker.
Aro's Tacos To Go, 207 Lowrence St., Yoakum. Demerits: 2. Need current certified food manager.
Yoli's Chill-N-Grill, 26 Market St., Bloomington; DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak, Cuero; Edna Little League, 2500 E. Division St., Edna; Garfield Shooting Club, Garfield; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria; Casa Jalisco Taco Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Central Church of Christ, 801 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Centro De Alabanza Church, 1702 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Citizens Medical Center - Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Grace Lutheran Early Childhood Center/Preschool, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Renegade Ministries of the Crossroads, 597 Haynes Road, Victoria; Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., Victoria; Jo's Daiquiri & Beverage Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections
L & L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria. Inspected April 25 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected May 1, need to install hot water heater, will return to verify installation.
Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria. Inspected April 26 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected April 28, violation corrected. They have purchased a new water heater.