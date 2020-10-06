The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 30
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 819-B Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 24. Need to use food-grade approved bags for food storage. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands at the hand sink when entering kitchen. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak at mop sink. Need to date-label all foods with a seven-day max use-by date. Need paper towels at the hand sink. The counter needs to be a smooth cleanable surface. Need to wear hair restraint or ball cap. Need to store items six inches off the ground. Lighting in kitchen need covers. Need to seal bottom of wall behind tabletop and stove.
Gonzalez Community Store, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Demerits: 20. Need to add ice to containers to keep food cold hold. Need to use proper defrosting methods. Ice needs to be covered in the ice machine. Need a certified food manager. All other employees need food handlers. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap at the hand sink. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface. Ice machine needs a lid and cover on machine. Need to use proper defrosting methods. Need a light in women's restroom. Exposed wiring and ceiling in the back room over the ice machine. Need soap and paper towels.
Beau's Billiard, Bowling, & Arcade, 100 Village Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need certified food manager certificate available for inspection onsite. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean inside ice machine. Need hand washing only sign at hand sink.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St, Yoakum. Demerits: 13. Expired milk products. Cannot sell Kool-Aid Jammers. Need to date-label deli sandwiches. Need thermometers in coolers with food. Need soap at hand sink. Mop sink clogged.
Wendy's No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Serving line cooler not holding 41 degrees or less. Need to document time food kept at room temperature. Sewage backing up at establishment when the front hand sink is turned on. Flies and gnats. Hairnet needed when wearing a visor. Permit suspended due to water backing up from the floor drains.
R & C BBQ, 1201 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need a certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips. Need hot water at hand sink. Need splash guards. Need hot water at three-comp sink.
Palacios Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Need to use food approved containers. Need to update expired employee food handler certifications. Need to clean ice machine.
The Unforgrillin, 295 Jacob Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Serve, store, and cook all food from and in permitted mobile unit. Need hot water at hand sink. Need hot water at three-compartment sink. Need to replace broken thermometer in cooler.
Burdogz, 1209 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to label spray bottle. Need to add consumer advisory on menus. Need to fix ceiling in dry storage room. Need to have food permit displayed visible to the public. (Corrected on site.)
Dos Hermanos Mexican Café, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods in cooler. Need to cover all foods in cooler. Blocked hand sink.
Field of Dreams STJ Athletic Complex, 3006 N. Cameron St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to store paper products six inches off of the floor.
Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Oma's Mobile Morsels, 2049 Fisher Smith Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Bloomington Elementary, 156 Leonard Avenue, Bloomington; Daule Municipal Building, 107 Bridge St., Cuero; First Baptist Church, 408 N. Gonzales St., Cuero; Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Boulevard, Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero; Pizza Hut - Cuero No. 22643, 1010 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; It Doesn't Matter, 612½ W. Devers Avenue, Ganado; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Anchored in Love, 220 State Highway 35 South, Port Lavaca; Bush's Chicken, 803 State Highway 35 South, Port Lavaca; Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca; Travis Middle School, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; BCFS Education Services Trinity Head Start, 1104 E. Trinity St., Victoria; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 West Tropical Drive, Victoria; Chick-Fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 2535 Coletoville Road, Victoria; Super 8 Victoria, 8001 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Yoakum Packing Co., 500 Front St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Ezee Store, 3801 N. Halsey St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 31 with 26 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 24 with most violations corrected.
Froggy's Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 23 with 27 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 24 with most violations corrected.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected June 8 with 21 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 24 with all violations corrected.
R & C BBQ, 1201 Sam Houston St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 25 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 25 with hot water violation corrected.
Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Aug. 31 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 24 with most violations corrected.
Wendy's No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 24 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 25 with plumbing violation corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.