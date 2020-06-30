The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 24
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main St., Suites D&E, Victoria. Demerits: 23. Vegetables and soup not holding 135 degrees in warmer. Dry ingredients need to be covered. Buckets must be food approved. Can not have a fly trap over food prep area. Flies present. Hand sink for hand-washing only. Do not use cardboard. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean dish washer. Do not use trash bags to cover tortillas. Mop sink needs to be covered. Need to label dry ingredients. Need more lighting in dish area. Ceiling tiles need to be cleaned. Need to replace broke or missing ceiling tiles. Need to seal back door. Need to seal storage area.
EL Sol Taqueria, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need splash guard between hand sink and three-comp sink. Need to only use food approved buckets. Three-comp sink needs indirect plumbing. Need an asterisk on menu and disclosure. Do not use card board. Mop sink needs mixing valve. Need to store scoops with the handle up when stored in food.
Dollar General No. 13868, 2106 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need permit. Need to wipe clean coolers.
Ramsey Restaurant and Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Glass cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover foods properly when stored in cooler. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off the ground.
Yoakum Nursing and Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need food handlers’ certificate. Employees need to wear hair restraints in kitchen. Need to display last inspection form. Need to post last inspection.
Bush’s Chicken – Cuero, 601 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Back floor drain needs to be cleaned out. Need to place ice scoop on a clean surface.
Baker’s Liquor Store, 1300 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need current permit.
Family Dollar No. 32077, 1606 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Outdated medication. Need to post previous inspection visible to public.
Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Table top thermometer not working. Employees need to wear a ball cap or hairnet when in mobile unit. Need to post previous inspection visible to public.
Dairy Queen, 207 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Tweeties Snow Cones, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Bella Tavola of Cuero, 213 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Edna; Port Lavaca City Pool (Snack Bar), SH 35 and SH 238, Port Lavaca; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Port O’Connor; 5-D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Gonzalez Café, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road, Victoria; Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Retama Manor South, 3103 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q Company, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Yoakum Senior Citizens Center, 105 Huck St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Inez Convenience Services, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez, inspected June 8 with 16 demerits. Reinspected June 24 with most violations corrected.
Dick’s Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway St., Seadrift, inspected June 17 with 10 demerits. Reinspected June 24 with most violations corrected.
Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected May 13 with 5 demerits. Reinspected June 24 with most violations corrected.
