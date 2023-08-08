The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Aug. 2
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Meat out at room temperature. Food in storage room needs to be protected. Clean and sanitize tables to prevent cross contamination. Date label foods stored in cooler. Clean and sanitize all equipment. Clean any dead pests on premises. Keep back door closed, designate an area for tools, wear hair restraints. Food contact surfaces must be easily cleanable all wood must be sealed. Kitchen needs a deep cleaning.
Super Donuts I, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Flour and sugar need to be covered and cover foods in freezer. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Dr Pepper cooler needs a thermometer. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need light in dry storage area.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 9. Cover food in refrigerators. Test sanitizer strength in sink when setting up. Keep drinks below food prep areas. Store product 6 inches off the floor. Restroom ceiling needs to be repaired.
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. 0 ppm. Need hygiene handbook. Need test strips.
Stripes Store No. 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Store milk in cooler 44 degrees. Milk off shelf over 4 hours.
Froggy's Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Needs sanitizer test strips. Remove any cardboard from shelving. Boxes in walk-in freezer need to remain 6 inches off the floor. Ceiling tiles in kitchen need to be replaced.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need time and temperature documentation on sausage rolls and breakfast sandwiches. Thermometers are needed in refrigerators. Must wear hairnet or ball cap.
Dollar General Store No.19529, 7419 Old Highway Road, Inez. Demerits: 5. Need hygiene handbook. Need thermometers in coolers.
Fastop Food Store No. 5 4008, U.S. 59 N., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Expired food product.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St. No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Cover food in the freezers.
Taiyo Sushi Fusion, 915 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Store all wet towels in sanitizer bucket, do not use towels to soak up excess tea at dispenser. Do not store utensils between counters.
Linda T's Fresh Shrimp & Bait, 106 S.7th St., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 2. Need certified food manager, need a bodily fluid clean up kit.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero; Amy's Cookie Co. and Bakery Mobile Unit, Edna; Cowboy Stadium, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna High School Dome Gym Concession, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Taste of Time Mobile Unit, Edna; The Chopping Block Catering POC Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor; H-E-B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Amy's Cookie Co and Bakery Mobile Unit, Victoria; Arnold's, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria; Kona Ice of Victoria No.5 Mobile Unit, Victoria; Paint's Underground Pizza, 5001 B John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Chopping Block Catering Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Cove @ Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Walgreen's No. 07963, 2906 Houston Highway, Victoria; Circle K Store No.2704035, 608 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Lord's Little Angels, 605 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Lowe's Super S No. 157, 1707 W. Main St. Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
Church's Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected July 18 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected July 298 continue to work on violations.
The Good Taco Mobile Unit, Edna, inspected July 14 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected July 22, violation corrected.
Casa Jalisco,1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected June 21 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 1, violation not corrected.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande, Victoria inspected July 5 with39 demerits. Re-inspected July 22, with violations corrected.