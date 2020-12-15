The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 9
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Mechanical dishwasher not at proper hot water temperature. Need to label sanitizer. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Do not place utensils in hand wash sink. Need to store scoop with handles up. Need to replace back door screen.
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 819-B Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 9. Need to cover all foods in coolers. Need to date-label all containers. Do not block hand sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to seal holes in wall.
5 D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need asterisk only by items sold under-cooked or raw. Need 2020 permit. Need to wear a ball cap or hairnet in the kitchen. Need to post certified food manager. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Do not place plate over food in tabletop. Need to cover all food in cooler. Need to date-label food. Employee drink need lids and straws. Need to clean fan over flour. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to clean fan.
Cervantes Restaurant, 318 Front St., Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Do not cover tortillas with towels. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to date-label. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips.
Taco Poco Loco, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover food in cooler. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Need to clean ice machine.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main St., Suites D and E, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need to defrost in cooler or cold running water. Need to clean vents in walk-in cooler.
Gonzalez Café LLC, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Live roaches. Do not discard food in hand-washing sink.
Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
El Catracho, 401 W. Main St., Edna; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 32 Church St., Inez; Big Vic Truck Stop, 4507 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria; Country Catering, 79 Schaefer Road, Victoria; El Catracho, Mobile Unit, Victoria; First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road, Victoria; La Tejanita, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Love Bird Cakes, 612 E. Red River St., Victoria; Mike Pozzi Catering, 906 Blyth Road, Victoria; Outlaw Pass LLC, 78 Tate Road, Victoria; Taco Rico, 1615 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria; Taco Rico Commissary, 1615 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Tokyo Gardens Catering LLC, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wheely Chilly Ice Cream, 2403 Port St., Victoria; Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected Nov. 30 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 4 with most violations corrected.
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca, inspected Dec. 1 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 4 with most violations corrected.
The Unforgrillin, 295 Jacob Road, Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 25 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 4 with most violations corrected.
Bayside Express, 201 West Broadway St., Seadrift, inspected Dec. 1 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 7 with most violations corrected.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., inspected Dec. 3 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 8 with most violations corrected.
