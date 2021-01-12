The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 6
El Rodeo 2 x 2, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Need to store raw chicken away from other foods. Need to close bag of masa. 0ppm at dishwasher. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor. Need food handler certificate. Need to date-label food in walk-in. Hand sink for hand washing only. Need to store potatoes six inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post permit visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
Estella's Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 16. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Need current food permit. Cannot use cardboard. Need to store food six inches off floor. Need to clean wall under vent hood.
Para Vida Wellness, 1405 E. Airline Road, Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Cooler above 41 degrees. Need to cover items in freezer. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need allergen label. Need 2021 food permit. Hand sink for handwashing only. All food contact and non-food contact surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Kings Grill and Bar, 3801 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to cover foods in walk-in and all coolers. Need to label sanitizer buckets. Need to date-label items in coolers and freezer. Need to reseal wire racks in walk-in cooler. Need to change fly ribbons. Need to store items six inches off the floor in walk-ins. Need to defrost foods under cold running water or in cooler. Need to clean wire racks in coolers.
Liberty Coffee Haus, 206 N. Liberty St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certifications. Need 2021 food permit. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need handwashing sign in restroom.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need to cover foods in cooler. Cannot use over-the-counter pest control. Need to date-label food. Phones are not allowed in prep area. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need scoops with handles. Need to label food containers.
Inez Store LLC / Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez. Demerits: 11. Hot sauce left out at room temperature, corrected on site. Need to label ice bags. Indirect plumbing. Need 2021 food permit.
Snax Max No. 11, 1901 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label deli sandwiches. Need to keep hand sink cleared. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice chute on soda machine.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need to renew all expired food handler certificates. Need to replace broken thermometers in coolers. Need to stock soap at hand sink. All food and non-food contact surfaces need to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips. Need 2021 food establishment permit. Need to clean ice machine.
Lone Star Inn Best Western, 310 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label individually wrapped sausage biscuits stored in refrigerator. Need to renew 2021 Food Permit.
The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need to renew all expired food handler certificates. Need to label all items in cooler. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to weather-strip backdoor.
Little Little's Learning Center, 51 Farm-to-Market Road 2982, Ganado. Demerits: 5. Need current water sample. Need current food permit.
Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need time documentation on sausage rolls. Need to date-label food.
Saltwater Saloon, 514 Margie Tewmey Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs sanitizer test strips.
Mable's Table, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need current food permit. Walls need to be easily cleanable.
Sweet Fountainz Bakery, LLC, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need thermal test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink by dishwasher.
Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 State Highway 35, Palacios. Demerits: 3.
Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Broadway Bar & Grill, 208 Broadway Nordheim. Demerits: 2.
Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Snax Max No. 9, 4402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Smolik's, 523 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Ami's Daycare, 1010 South Wells St., Edna; Jackson Healthcare Center, 1013 S. Wells St., Edna; Old-Fashioned Donuts, 909 W. Main St., Edna; Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main St., Edna; St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna; Dairy Queen No. 14142, 1202 E. Highway 59, Ganado; Ganado Independent School District Cafeteria, 510 W. Rogers St., Ganado; The Shop, 104 W. Putnam Avenue, Ganado; Hard Hat Café, 101 Lamar St., Suite No. 2, Point Comfort; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Scully's Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca; Subway, 306 S. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Wal-Mart Super Center Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Boulevard, Port Lavaca; Childhood Unplugged, 2710 E. Airline Road, Victoria; CVS/pharmacy No. 8923, 2702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Retama Manor South, 3103 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Subway at The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected Dec. 28 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 4 with most violations corrected.
Dollar General No. 7688, 846 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Dec. 29 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 4 with most violations corrected.
