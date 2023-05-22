The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING May 17.
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 25. Table top not holding 41 degrees. Cover all foods in glass fridge. O ppm at the dishwasher. Leak at the hand sink. Needs pesticide records. Keep hand sink supplied and open for use. Clean and sanitize food containers. Clean empty reach in. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Cover all foods in walk in cooler, freezers and reach in. Clean floors in kitchen. Storage rooms need more lighting. Clean kitchen thoroughly. Women's restroom needs a covered trash can.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 23. Beef left out needs to be held at 41 degrees or on time and temperature control. Ice scoop must be stored properly. Squid in fridge shall not be stored above bread. Super glue should not be stored with dry foods. Buffet sign needed for single plate use at fruit area and barbecue area. Clean rice container. No evidence of insect shall be present. Store personal belongings in designated area. Fly strips shall not be above prep area. Use approved thawing method to defrost beef. Scoops with handles are needed. Clean soda machine and area under machine. Vents need to be cleaned in restroom.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 16. Keep pizzas in plastic wrap until ready to cook. Certified food manager needed on all shifts. Sanitizer strips expired. 2023 permit needed. Paper towels needed at hand sink. Fountain ice maker and ice maker in backroom need to be cleaned. Towels need to be stored in sanitizer bucket. Clean floor in the backroom.
El Paso Tacos and Tequila Victoria, 212 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Store medicine away from the food area. Need bodily fluid kit. Need sanitizer strips. Need working soap dispensers at each hand washing location. Dead pest. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket. Use scoop for the sugar; store ice scoop in clean, sanitized area. Post previous inspection.
America's Best Value Inn, 3531 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and hygiene book. Need certified food manager. Need food handler. Need 2023 permit. Cups need to be stored 6 inches off the floor.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Bacon out on the counter. Date items in cooler. Bucket in hand sink. Ground meat thawing out on counter. Scoop laying in flour bins. Clean vent hood.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St. Yorktown. Demerits: 7 Cover items in the cooler. Date items. Thaw under running water or in the cooler. Handles for ice and sugar need to be stored on sanitized surface.
Goat Night Club, 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Permit must be current and valid.
Aunt Di's Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 2. Shelves need to be easily cleanable.
Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 SH 72 West, Cuero. Demerits: 1 Need cap or hairnet in food prep area.
The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad, Inez. Demerits: 1. Store items 6 inches off the floor.
Subway of Yorktown, 342 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 1. Evidence of pest.
Bloomington Elementary School, 156 Leonard St., Bloomington; Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; Busy-Bee's Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero; Classy B's, 111 W. Main St., Cuero; Cuero Pecan House, 104 W. S. Railroad St., Cuero; McDonald's, 104 E. Broadway, Cuero; Miller Seafood Co., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria; Knights of Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Taste of Heaven Mobile Unit, Victoria; Alpha Nutrition, 515 Lott St., Yoakum; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum; Pizza Hut No.39157, 1201 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; The Grand Theater, 212 W. May St., Yoakum; Yoakum Senior Citizens Center, 105 Center St, Yoakum; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; Family Dollar Store No. 32642, 852 W. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Inspected May 2 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected , May 5, cold hold still not holding. Re-inspected May 16, table top 40 degree violation corrected.
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected May 3 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected May 9, continue to work on dishwasher issue. Re-inspected May 17, violations with mechanical dish washer are corrected, continue to work on all other violations.