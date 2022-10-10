The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Oct. 5
Fuel Stop, 102 E. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits;20. Need health and hygiene handbook. Wash hands in between tasks and glove changing. Need certified food manager on duty. Need certified food handler on duty and certificates. Date/use by label items in coolers, burritos, Deli Express sandwiches. Need test strips. Need soap and paper towels at hand sinks, do not block hand sink. Store towels in sanitizer bucket. Improper defrosting. Need paper towels in men's restroom. Post permit, last inspection, and CFM visible to public.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Store raw chicken below raw beef; store raw foods away from ready-to-eat foods. Expired certified food manager certificate. Expired food handlers’ certificates. Date label items in walk in cooler. All surfaces must be easily cleanable, non-absorbent. Clean ice machine. Cover mop sink. Store personal items away from food prep areas. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket Replace ceiling tiles; weather-strip back door; clean behind 3-compartment sink.
Magic Asian Cuisine,101 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Hot holding not in compliance. Document food left out. Date label. Test strips. No cardboard. No phones in the food prep area. Use scoops with handles. Clean grease on floor.
Nemo's Seafood Grill, 8901 N. Navarro St. Ste. 900, Victoria. Demerits: 11. When storing food, keep covered. Date label foods. Supply hand sink with soap. Clean ice machine. Wear hair restraints when preparing food. Clean any food debris and floors.
Subway of Cuero, 2104 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 8. Certified food manager must be on duty at all shifts. Need food handler certificates. Hand washing only at hand sink. Hair net or ball cap needed. Post last inspection visible to public.
Snappy's No. 6, 710 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need date label/ use by on Deli Express sandwiches. Need current permit. Need paper towels at hand sink. Clean soda nozzles.
Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cooler reading above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Weather-strip backdoor.
Barry's Cajun Food, Mobile Unit. Demerits: 3. Cover vegetables when not in use
Fair Bridge Inn & Suites, 2127 N. Esplanade, Cuero; McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero; Wagon Train Restaurant, 145 N SH 35, Port Lavaca; ABC Child Development Center,104 Warehouse Road, Victoria; Lone Star Inn & Suites, 1907 U.S. 59 North, Victoria. Demerits: 2
Cuero Community Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero Nursing & Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway, Cuero; The Juice Box, 112 E. Morgan Ave., Cuero; Tilley's Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture St., Cuero; Norma's Tamales, 206 N. Ed Linn St., Edna; The Shack, Farm-to-Market Roads 616 & 238, LaSalle; Hard Hat Café, 101 Lamar Suite No. 2, Point Comfort; 7-Eleven No.36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca; Loco Gringo BBQ, 1304 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor; Chick-fil-A, 7800 N. Navarro St., Ste.155, Victoria; Cinemark 12, 7806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dollar General No. 11674, 5780 SW Moody St., Victoria; Dollar Tree No. 5396, 3801 Houston Highway Suite 200, Victoria; Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway No.8800, Victoria; Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N E Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Kountry Bakery of Victoria (Main), 6005 N. Main St. Victoria; Little Sunflowers Daycare, 4802 Country Lane Suite 300, Victoria; Organic Emporium, 2918 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro St. No. 163, Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria. Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Roma's Italian Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Inspected on Sept. 22 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected on Sept. 29, hand sinks stocked with soap and paper towels, multiple corrections, continue working on all others.
Cracker Barrel No. 6, 3801 N. Halsey St., Victoria. Inspected on Aug. 30 with 28 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 30, most violations corrected.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Inspected Aug. 16 with 34 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 30, all violations corrected.
The Box Coffee Bar, 202 S. Main St., Victoria. Inspected Sept. 23 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 4, hot water temperature has been corrected.