The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Nov. 10.
El Paso Tacos and Tequila Victoria, 212 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Table top not holding 41 degrees. Cover all foods in walk in cooler. 10 PPM sanitizer. Need Employee Health and Hygiene Book. Dishwasher water draining onto the floor. Need current Food Handler permit. Date label foods in the cooler. Hand sink needs splash guard, free of items (pitcher), and need paper towel. Clean ice maker. Replace missing floor tiles. Post last inspection and CFM visible to the public.
Sakura Victoria, 6306 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Keep time documentation on foods left out. Cover foods in coolers, do not use cloth napkins to cover foods. Flies. Date label foods. Blocked hand sink. Clean ice machine. Rat droppings. Need scoops with handle for dry ingredient. bins. Weather strip back door.
Dollar General No. 2513, 5106 N. Navarro St., Suite B, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Out-dated canned goods and medication. Need Employee Health and Personal Hygiene Policy. Need bodily fluid kit. Coolers need thermometers. Need current food permit.
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Cover foods in coolers, use food approved storage bags. Need Certified Food Manager on duty. Flies in dry storage. Clean ice machine. Weather strip back door. Store towels in sanitized bucket. Broken floor tiles. Freezer door needs repair.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Date label all food in the coolers. Hand Sink free of items (clear plastic). Clean ice machine. Rodent droppings under cabinet. Defrost under cool running water. Utensils need to face handle up or one direction. Keep dumpster lid closed. Seal gaps at backdoor
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St. Demerits: 10. Cover foods. Need bodily fluid kit. Fly ribbons over tabletop. Date label items in coolers. Inadequate lighting in kitchen area. Broken floor tiles
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Front refrigerator not holding 41 or less. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Cannot use card cardboard on surfaces. Re-inspected next day, all violations corrected.
Niki's Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Cooler reading above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cover all items in cooler. Need sanitizer test strips
Hawaii Poke & Ramen, 5206 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Ants. Date label items in coolers. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need scoops with handles for dry ingredients. Clean around kitchen equipment
Little Caesar's No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need a Certified Food Manager at all shifts. Need to work on date labeling. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to seal the holes in the walls. Need to post Certified Food Manager certificate visible to the public.
Walgreen's No. 2636, 2701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Outdated medication and food product. Need current food permit. Post last inspection visible to public.
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina, 7800 N. Navarro St., Ste 391, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Walk in not holding 41 degrees and below. Clean ice machine and place ice scoop on clean surface. Reinspected Nov. 9, violations corrected.
Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits:5. Need to cover all food in the refrigerator. Need to work on date labeling food kept in the refrigerator.
Don Pancho's Mexican Coffee, 606 U.S. 77A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Cover food in coolers. Clean ice machine.
Candlewood Suites, 7103 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need an Employee Health and Personal Hygiene Book.
M & M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 3 Refrigerator reading above 41 degrees. Re-inspected the next day, violation corrected.
Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Tacos La Huasteca, 202 S. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2
4-H Clover Café, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; Georgia Mae's Good Eats, Mobile Unit, Edna; Shiloh Baptist Church-Brackenridge, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; St. Agnes Catholic Church, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; Georgia Mae's Good Eats, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Broadway Grocery, 205 Broadway St., Nordheim; Pfeifer Bar-B-Que, Mobile Unit, Nordheim; Georgia Mae's Good Eats, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Ladybug Preschool, 511 S. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; St. John Bosco Trinity Family Center, 5508 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt; Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria; Best Western Victoria Inn & Suites, 8106 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Chuck E. Cheese's No. 581, 7800 N. Navarro St. Ste. 201, Victoria; Golden Boy Corrals, 5102 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Love Bird Cakes, 612 E. Red River St., Victoria; Quail Creek MUD Room, 515 Chukar Drive, Victoria; Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 U.S. 59 S., Victoria; Sam's Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria; Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; Theresa's Sari-Sari Store, 2308 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Tokyo Gardens Catering, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 119, 1218 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; Fordtran Volunteer Fire Department, 25225 U.S. 77 N., Yoakum; Lindy's Kitchen, 110 Walnut St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections:
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna. Inspected on Oct. 26 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 4, violation corrected.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Inspected Oct. 25 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 4, violations corrected.
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Aug. 17 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 21 with most violations corrected. Re-inspected Nov. 8, dishwasher at bar is not being used and using 3-compartment sink method. Will continue working on ceiling tile being installed and broken floor tiles in kitchen.
Nutrition Vibez Victoria, 3602 Houston Highway, Ste G, Victoria. Inspected Nov. 2 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 8, violations corrected.
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Inspected Oct. 19 with 28 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 8. No longer selling deli meats or any dairy products. Will not be selling any ice bags until the proper labeling comes in.