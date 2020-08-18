The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 12
Best Western Inn, 2202 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 27. Glass cooler with yogurt not holding 41 degrees or below. No sanitizer while washing dishes. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label spray bottle. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificate. Need to date-label items in fridge. Need test strips. Need a hand sink. Need to dry dishes on non-absorbent surface. Need to label bulk items. Need paper towels in restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need hand washing sign in restroom.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 21. Ice scoop needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Need to repair leak at hand sink. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Expired food handlers certificates. Flies. Need test strips. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Dead roach. Need to wear hairnet with visor. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost items under cold running water. Need to refill first aid kit. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 20. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need certified food handlers. Need hot water at three-compartment sink. Ants. Need to date-label. Need soap at hand sink. Need to keep hand sink free of items. Need to clean refrigerator. Need to clean vent hood. Need splash guard between hand sink and table. Do not store utensils in between hand sink. Need to store ice scoop in sanitized container. Need light shield over food prep area. Need to repair air vent in women’s restroom.
Sammy’s In-N-Out, 2602 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label spray bottles. Need food handler certificates for all employees on file. Cannot sale individual Kool-Aid Jammers without proper labels. Cannot sell pudding without proper labels. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Need to store ice scoop on clean sanitized surface. Need hand-washing sign in restroom.
KB’s, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Victory not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to provide 4-hour time documentation on cold hold. Need to discard food stored overnight, corrected on site. Need current water sample. Need test strips.
Linnville Grind and Churn, 468 SH 35 S, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Tabletop and single glass door not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover all food in walk-in. Need to store food 6 inches off floor in walk-in freezer. Need food handlers.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Employees need food handler cards. Need sanitizer test strips. Hair restraints need to be worn. Need to store ice scoop on a clean and sanitized surface.
Cuero Hospitality, 2400 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 8. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need certified food handlers. Need sanitizer test strips. Women’s restroom needs covered trash can.
Dollar Tree No. 6044, 310 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to post current permit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Hand sink for hand washing only. Need to clean ice machine.
Dick’s Crestwood Food Store, 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers for everyone else. Need covers on lighting in coolers. Walk-in freezer needs cleaning.
Dollar General No. 21462, 9569 U.S. 87, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Outdated milk and orange juice. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
McDonald’s No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers card. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food.
Baymont Inn and Suites Victoria, 8107 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Needs sanitizer test strips. Need to keep hand sink supplied with paper towels. Need to display certified food manager visible to the public.
7-Eleven No. 36512 H, 3302 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Days Inn, 6203 Dairy Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Grumpy’s Meatzzeria, 1319 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
KB’s BBQ Mobile Unit, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Regional Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Tokyo Gardens Catering (inside H-E-B No. 712), 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Cowboy Stadium, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna High School Dome Gym Concession, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Ladybug Preschool, 515 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Mumphord’s Place Barbeque Inc., 1202 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca, inspected July 27 with 14 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 12 with all violations corrected.
Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria, inspected Aug. 6 with 9 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 9 with all violations corrected.
KB’s, 134 Villafranca Road, Victoria, inspected Aug. 6 with 14 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 7 with all violations corrected.
Rusty Rooster, 604 Highway 77-A, Yoakum, inspected July 20 with 9 demerits. Reinspected Aug. 10 with all violations corrected.
