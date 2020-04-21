The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 15
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to label spray bottle. Live roach. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap at hand sink. Cannot use card board to date-label. Scoops need handles. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Do not use thank-you bags to store food. Need certified food manager. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates on file. Need to keep oyster tags on file. Wooden shelves need to be easily cleanable. Need to clean ice machine. Need first-aid kit.
La Quinta Inn and Suites, 910 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Do not use towels to cover top of refrigerator. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store boxes of napkins and cups 6 inches off the floor. Need to post last inspection. Need hand-washing sign at kitchen hand sink.
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need to have food handlers’ certificates on file. Cannot store cheese in a cardboard box in walk-in cooler. Need to keep backdoor closed.
Golden Boy Corrals, 5102 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to cover all food in walk-in cooler. Gnats and roaches. Need to date-label all food in walk-in cooler. Need to clean all surfaces in establishment. Need to replenish first-aid kit.
Texas Star, 1749 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Expired canned goods. Do not use over-the-counter pest control. Boxes of cups and ice bags must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor. Dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt.
Shop-Rite Grocery, 3006 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need to install a mop sink with hot and cold water. Need a hand-washing sign at hand sink.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Need to label ice bags. Need certified food manager. Need to store ice scoop on an easily cleanable surface.
Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to store boxes of tortillas 6 inches off floor in freezer. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for deli employees.
El Catracho, 401 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Tabletop not holding temperature. No sanitizer or bleach made up to clean surfaces.
Oven Loven Pizza, 1211 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need to work on date-labeling. Do not line shelving in walk-in with paper. All surfaces must be easily cleanable.
May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; Formosa Plastics Corporation/New Guest House, 201 Formosa Drive, Point Comfort; Happy Mangonadas, 704 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St, Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, W. Grande Avenue, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
