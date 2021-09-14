The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 8
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9, dba Food City, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need sanitizer. Need to label all spray bottles. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap at hand sink. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9, dba Food City Store, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need sanitizer. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need sanitizer test strips. Hand sink needs to be free of items. Need to clean vent in restroom. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 13. Need to store raw meats below ready-to-eat foods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need soap at hand sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public.
Edgar & Gladys’ Café, SH 72 and 300 Front St., Nordheim. Demerits: 11. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Do not store milk in estate cooler. Estate cooler is only for produce. Need to store over-the-counter bug spray out of establishment. Needs one certified food manager. Everyone else needs food handlers certificates.
Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need to fix leak at dishwasher. Need paper towels at hand wash sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store food 6 inches off floor.
Los Reyes Mexican Grill, 6908 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to store raw meat below produce. Need to clean ice machine. Need to place ice scoop on a sanitized surface. Need to store food products 6 inches off the floor in walk-in and freezer. Need to weather-strip side doors.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need current food handlers. Need to date-label. Need to store wet towels in sanitized container.
Maria’s Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area.
The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Out-dated milk. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor in the walk-in.
KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
CHG Senior Living of PL, dba Trinity Shores, 201 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen (Port Lavaca), 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Chick-fil-A Mobile (Cuero), Mobile Unit, Cuero; Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 SH 72 W., Cuero; Classy B’s, 111 W. Main St., Cuero; McDonald’s, 104 E. Broadway, Cuero; Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna; Love’s Travel Stop No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Love’s Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Ganado), Mobile Unit, Ganado; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Nordheim School, Broadway, Nordheim; Sonic Drive In, 411 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway St., Seadrift; Cobra Field Concessions, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial ISD Softball Concession Stand, 5th Street, Vanderbilt; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Edna), 6140 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Nordheim), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Point Comfort), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Port Lavaca), 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; La Rosita Bakery, 206 W. Water St., Victoria; Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria; Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6403 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Sonic — Navarro Inc. Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway — Oak Hill, 3633 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Texas Big Crab, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Grub Spot, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Avenue, Westhoff; Chick-fil-A Mobile (Yoakum), Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; Chick-fil-A Mobile, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown; Yorktown ISD Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Yorktown Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells St., Edna, inspected Aug. 25 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 2 with most violations corrected.
Joe’s Fina Station, U.S. 87, Placedo, inspected Aug. 25 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 2 with most violations corrected.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor, inspected Aug. 5 with 23 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 2 with most violations corrected.
Bubba’s “The” Boiling Spot Inc., 1142 SH 185 E, Seadrift, inspected Aug. 31 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 7 with most violations corrected.
Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road, Victoria, inspected Sept. 1 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 2 with all violations corrected.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N. U.S. 77A, Yoakum, inspected Sept. 1 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 7 with most violations corrected.
