The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING May 25.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits:15. Walk-in cooler shrimp 40 degrees, chicken. 38 degrees and salad 40 degrees. Walk-in freezer below 0 degrees. Table top left, cut veggies 39 degrees; right, shrimp 39 degrees. Cover all items in cooler. Sanitizer bucket 200+. Need certified food handler on duty. Date label items in cooler. Women’s restroom needs hot water. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Defrost under cold running water or in cooler
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 13. Need a certified food manager and certified food manager needs to be on duty. Need food handler certificate for all employees and out of date food handler certificates. Employees need to wear ball caps or hair nets. No product allowed on floor or in coolers. All products must be dated in all coolers and walk-in coolers. No test strips for sanitizer. Need lighting above fryer and grill vent hoods need cleaning. Need general cleaning throughout kitchen floors, coolers and refrigerators. Need to post inspection for public to see.
Spirit Inn of Mission Valley, 3377 Lower Mission Valley Road, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need water sample. No bodily fluid kit. No food handlers permit. No test strips available. No first aid kit available. No hygiene handbook.
Wendy's No 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Meat well at 50 degrees- moved product and repair and call when repaired. No hygiene handbook. All employees must have a cap or hairnet in kitchen or prep area. All employees must wash hands when returning to kitchen area. Trash on floor, need a trash bin.
Walden's Mini Market, 6098 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. No certified food manager on duty. No food handler. Out of date product. No product on floor, must be 6 inches off floor.
KB's, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 6. All employees in kitchen or prep area must wear a cap or hairnet. Date all product in coolers. Missing current permit for display. General cleaning needed of ceiling, walls, and floors.
Wienerschnitzel No.119, 1218 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 6. No certified food manager on duty. No food handlers permit. Clean mold on Air conditioning unit next to fryer. Need signs in both bathrooms that states all employees must wash hands before returning to work.
Chuck Machacek, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need handbook. Expired certified food manager certificate.
5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 5. Raw chicken over ready to eat foods. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Clean/sanitize ice scoop storage.
Dodge City Saloon, 205-H North Star Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Store raw meat under all cooked foods and produce. Store paper goods off the floor. Clean inside reach in cooler.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main St., Suites D&E, Victoria. Demerits: 5. All employees over 30 days must have food handlers permit. New permit not posted. Wet towels must be kept in a sanitized bucket.
Budget Inn & Suites, 203 W York St., Ganado. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need a thermometer.
Wendy's No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Meat well at 45 degrees, requested all product be removed and discarded, will return to verify repairs. Out of paper towels in men's restroom.
Nutrition Vibez Victoria, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite G, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Certified food manager must be on duty. Post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1694, 7609 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. No certified food manager on duty
Super Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro Suite 212, Victoria. Demerits: 1 Thawing must be done under running water or in a cooler
Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 1. Do not store food on floor.
Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Shiloh Baptist Church-Brackenridge, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Edna; Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Hard Hat Café, 101 Lamar St. Suite 2, Point Comfort; K's Sno Cone Hut, 449 Broadway St, Port Lavaca; Mahika Lodging, DBA Chaparral Motel, 2086 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple, Port O’Connor; Sylvia's Snow Cones & More, Mobile Unit, Port O’Connor; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Alphalab Nutrition, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 130,Victoria; Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Casa Jalisco Taco Truck, Mobile Uni, Victoria; Cimarron Crossing, 13515 U.S. 87 N., Victoria; Hwy 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Outlaw Pass, 78 Tate Road, Victoria; Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital, 101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital North, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria; Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Theresa's Sari-Sari Store, 2308 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections:
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Inspected on May 19 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected on May 24. Continue to work on all other violations.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Inspected May 12 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected May 20. Relocated food to the walk-in. No longer using white refrigerator. Will call if it is repaired and holds at 41 degrees.
Denny's Restaurant No. 6224, Victoria. Inspected May 9 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected May 23, all violations have been corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.