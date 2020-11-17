The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING NOV. 11
Nacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to store boxes of food six inches off walk-in. Need to cover all food in walk-in. Need to use food approved bags and buckets. Dish washer not reaching proper temperature. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Need an asterisk on menu for items that can be ordered raw or undercooked. Need to date-label with seven-day use-by date. Shelving needs to be cleaned. Shelving need to be repainted or lined with shelf paper. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need light in ice machine area. Need light in dry storage area.
Daniel’s Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 19. Eggs near prep area out of temperature. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to wash hands between tasks. Need certified food handlers. Need to date-label foods in coolers. Need current permit. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to seal or weather-strip back door. Beef not at proper holding temperature.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 18. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to keep flour container covered in bakery. Dish washing must go through all three steps wash, rinse and sanitize. Need to fix leak at hand sink. All shelving must be easily cleanable non-absorbent. Need to clean up dead flies. Need to store boxes six inches off freezer floor. Need to store ice scoop handle up, All scoops need handles. Need to replace floor tiles.
Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Cooler not holding temperature of 41 degrees or below. Incorrect storage of items in cooler. 0 ppm at dishwasher. Need to fix leak at dishwasher. Flies and gnats. Need sanitizer test strips. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Do not store personal items in food prep area.
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Table top bottom not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to use food approved bags and buckets. Do not dry hands on apron. Do not wash hands at three-compartment sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Scoops need handles. Need to label containers. Need a light in men’s restroom. Restrooms need paper towels.
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 15. Out of temperature food near grill. Need to cover items in cooler. Expired product in cooler. Ice bucket on floor near hand sink. Raw meat near fresh vegetables. Need to date-label items in cooler. Cannot have cardboard on floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Fans in walk-in need to be cleaned.
The Office Bar & Grill, 2530 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 14. Need to label chemical spray bottles. Need to install mop sink. Need hot water in restrooms. Need test strips. Do not pour ice in hand wash sink. Trash dumpster must be on concrete. Need trash cans with lids in women’s restroom.
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 14. Expired products. 0ppm. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need paper towels in employee restroom.
7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 Highway 77 S., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Expired items. Septic system requires maintenance. Hand sink for hand-washing only. All surfaces must be easily cleanable non-absorbent. Need to clean mop sink.
Dodge City Saloon, 205-H North Star Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to cover all items in coolers. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler certificates for employees. Need sanitizer test strips. Need covered trashcan in women’s restroom. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink.
Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Expired products. Need to store products six inches off floor in deli walk-in cooler. Quat sanitizer too strong in three-compartment sink. Need to mark dates on deli grab n’ go items. Physical facilities need cleaning.
Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple St., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 9. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to clean ice machine. Need scoops with handles.
Grumpy’s Meatzzeria-FoodTruck Park, 4208 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to wash hands after touching phone. Flies. Need sanitizer test strips. Do not store phone on food prep area.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 8. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need cold water at back sink. Do not wash hands at mop sink. Items need to be stored six inches off floor.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand St., Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need time documentation on hot foods up front. Eggs out of temperature on counter. Need to cover foods in freezers. Need to fix light in men’s restroom.
Burger Nation (four 13,LLC), 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to store products six inches off floor in dry storage.
Ganado Café, 118 South 3rd St., Ganado. Demerits: 5. Three-compartment sink not reaching proper temperature. Need to date-label items in coolers.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. All shelving needs to be easily cleanable. Cannot use foil on shelving. Cannot use cardboard on floor. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need vent/fan in restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Regency Inn & Suites, 104 Ellen May Road, Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Harvey’s Tavern, 2000 Lighthouse Drive, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Kountry Bakery of Victoria, 5101 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Pizza Hut — Edna No. 22649, 803 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Bubba’s “The” Boiling Spot Inc., 1142 Highway 185-E, Seadrift. Demerits: 1.
Busy-Bee’s Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero; Domino’s Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway St., Ste A, Cuero; Little Saints Preschool, 111 E Alexander St., Cuero; She Brews, 112 E. Morgan Avenue, Cuero; St. Michael’s Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero; Stripes Store 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; A O.K.’s, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca; Bauer Community Center, 2300 Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca; H E B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Omar’s Bar, 1404 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Cathy’s Restaurant, 2581 W. Adams Avenue, Port O’Connor; J & H Shrimp Store, 2581 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor; POC Fishing Center, LLC, 1303 West Water St., Port O’Connor; Sharkies Bar & Grill, 1307 W Jefferson Avenue, Port O’Connor; Papa John’s Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria; Silver City Social Center — Holy Trinity Church, 4006 Callis St., Victoria; Aro’s Tacos To Go, 207 Lowrence St., Yoakum; H & H Café & Bakery, 719 Lott St., Yoakum; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum; Stevens Healthcare & Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; Yoakum Delights, 603 N. Highway 77A, Yoakum; Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Yoakum Senior Citizens Center, 105 Center St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Domino’s Pizza, 320 State Highway 35 S, Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 27 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 9 with most violations corrected.
Arnold’s, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 3 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 5 with most violations corrected.
Dollar General No. 11674, 5780 SW Moody St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 29 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 10 with most violations corrected.
Nacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Nov. 5 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 6 with most violations corrected.
Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, inspected Nov. 3 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 9 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.