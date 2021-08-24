The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 18
Cardenas And Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 26. Items in the walk-in cooler are not holding 41 degrees or less. Need to discard any food that has been in the walk-in cooler for over four hours. Need to clean the ice machine. Need to add sanitizer to sanitizer buckets. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need to label spray bottles. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need current food handlers certificates. Need to work on date-labeling. Need Quat test strips. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to clean the floor; it is extremely sticky. Need to weather-strip walk-in cooler door.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 21. Dented products. Expired product. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to install mop sink. Need food handler certifications. Need to label packaged foods. Need sanitizer test strips. Need a hand sink. Need to replace damaged appliances. Evidence of pests. Need to post certified food manager visible to public. Need first aid kit.
J&J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 17. Expired products. Need to cover all items in freezer. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label packaged food. Need ingredient and allergen label on bakery items. Need to clean ice machine. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. 0 parts per million (ppm). Need to fix leak under the dishwasher machine. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Food and nonfood contact surfaces should be easily cleanable. Need cold water at the mop sink.
Baymont Inn & Suites Victoria, 8107 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Coolers not holding 41 degrees or below. Will discard all products in cooler and move items to another cooler. Out-dated milk. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Dishwasher not reaching temperature of 120 degrees. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to date-label items. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Do not use cardboard on shelving or floors. Do not store utensils in between wall and counter. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to clean vents over food prep areas.
Palacios Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Need to prevent cross-contamination. Dishwasher needs repair. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to use proper defrosting method. Need to store utensils properly. Need to label bulk item containers.
Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Coolers reading above 41 degrees. Need to keep time documentation on items outside of required holding temperatures. Need to fix leak at plumbing connections. Need current certified food manager.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H (Port Lavaca Drive), 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Reach-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need use-by date on deli sandwiches. Need soap and paper towels in restroom.
Templo San Juan 3:16, 304 E. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need chlorine test strips. Need a first aid kit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Fastop Food Store No. 5, 4008 U. S. 59 N, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Hot hold not reaching 135 degrees or higher. Need to date-label Deli Express products. Need handwashing sink in ice machine area.
H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need thermal test strips for dishwasher.
Travis Middle School, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need soap at front hand sink. Need to clean ice machine.
Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Hot water temperature below requirement. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite J, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Do not use cardboard on shelf or floor. Back door needs to be sealed with weather strip. Need hand wash sign in restroom.
The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant & Bar, 1201 W. Stayton Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to keep records on food that is kept in the drawer coolers under the grill. Need to replace ceiling tile. Need to cover any other repairs.
McDonald’s, 817 N. Wells St., Edna; Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Blvd., Lolita; Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria; The Grind, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights, Cuero; Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero; BCFS Education Services Edna Head Start, 104 Shelby Park Road, Edna; Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; Victor’s Tacos, 302 N. Wells St., Edna; Mission Valley Elementary School, 12063 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley; BCFS Education Services Port Lavaca Head Start, 424 S. Seadrift St., Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; BCFS Education Services Head Start Red River, 2102 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Fossati’s Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria; Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; Pizza Hut — Wingstreet No. 23459, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Seaux Cajun, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Ceja’s Tacos, 212 Hickey St., Yoakum; Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Walmart Sandwich Shop No. 68363, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 9 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 16 with most violations corrected.
Wendy’s No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 10 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 17 with most violations corrected.
