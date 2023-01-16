The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Jan. 11.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to cover food in the freezer. 0ppm at dishwasher. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Need to fix the mop sink. Need to store personal items in a designated area. Do not store boxes on the freezer floor. Defrost meat under cold running water. Need to clean under the fryers. Post employee illness reporting form at the hand sinks.
Estella's Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St. Ganado. Demerits: 22. Cover tortilla chip bin, dirty paper towel on chips. Do not use trash bags and towels to cover tortillas. No hot water 0 ppm. No hot water throughout building. Date label. Do not store dirty utensils in hand-wash sink. Employees need hairnet /ball cap in food prep area. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Store food products 6 inches off floor. Do not store scoops on shelves. Label all food containers. Clean all kitchen walls and behind stove and fryers. Seal all holes in wall and celling. In a follow up visit on Jan. 5, hot water was available, OK to operate.
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Beans and meat 46 degrees. Will discard. Document time food and cut fruit is kept out at room temperature. Discard items that have been over 41 degrees for over four hours. Store employee drinks away from food prep areas. Need to use gloves when cutting onions and tomatoes. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable, non-absorbent. Do not store jackets on flour packages. Store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need a splashguard between tabletop and hand sink. Label bulk items that are not in original container.
Shipley's Do-Nuts, 2601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Store personal items away from food prep areas. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Certified food manager needs to be on duty at all times. Need 2023 permit. All surfaces must be easily cleanable, non-absorbent. Hairnet must be worn with visor. Store wet towel in sanitizer bucket. Label items out of original container. Women's restroom needs a trashcan with a lid. Post last inspection visible to the public. Post illness sign at all hand sinks.
El Paraiso Sports Bar and Grill, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 16. Dish washer not reaching correct temp/sanitizer ppm. Certified food manager needed on duty. Food handlers needed. Cover, date and label items in the cooler and walk-in. Need sanitizer test strips. Hand wash sink is for hand washing only. Employees need hairnet and cap in food prep area. Label bulk containers. Fix and seal the backdoor.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need health and hygiene book. Certified food manager needs to be on duty. Food handlers present. Need sanitizer strips. Clean backroom ice machine. Post inspection.
Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 14. Document time food left out. No certified food manager on duty. Need food handlers. Date label. Expired food permit. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Unapproved thawing. Need scoop with handles.
Inez Store/ Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez. Demerits: 13. Hands need to be washed between tasks. Hand sink is out of service and needs to be working at all hours of operation. Mop sink not draining water. Mop sink not operating. Employees need hand sink to wash hands between prep and cooking. Disposal of mop water needs to be in mop sink. Violations follow up on Jan. 11. Violation corrected with hand sink, continue to work on other violations.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Document time food is kept out at room temperature. Cover items in the walk-in cooler. Wire racks have rust on them and are not easily cleanable. Do not use towels to cover surfaces. Rodent droppings in storage area. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Store personal items away from food prep area. Store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Store boxes 6 inches off the floor. Weather-strip back door, seal holes in the storage room, fix tiles in food prep area, clean vents.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 12. Need time documentation. Cover/protect foods. Wash hands properly in-between tasks. Flies/gnats. Employees need ball cap/hairnet in food prep area. Replace light bulbs in kitchen.
Victoria's Café, 3405 U. S. 59 N, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Improper cooling. Cover all foods when storing in cooler. Date label all foods with a 7-day max use by date. Label dry goods. Weather strip back door.
Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Expired quat strips. Store boxes 6 inches off the floor. Clean surfaces in the walk-in cooler.
Faith Family Coffee Bar, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Expired quat strips. Store boxes 6 inches off the floor. Clean surfaces in the walk-in cooler.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Employees must wash hands in between tasks. Clean ice machine. Rat droppings/dead bugs in dry storage area. Deep clean dry storage area.
Fastop Food Store No. 4, 3508 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need employee health policy. Need sanitizer test strips. Need current food permit.
Garcia's Restaurant, 206 W. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Expired certified food manager certificate. Need 2023 permit. Hand sink for handwashing only.
Jason's Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Hose at 3-compartment sink needs to be draped up. Clean ice machine. Replace missing floor tiles.
Pizza Hut No. 39165, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. 2023 permit not posted. Do not store mop bucket in mop sink. Hand wash signage needed at each hand washing sink.
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Date label. Clean ice machine.
Dollar General No. 16658, 3034 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Bodily fluid kit is needed at establishment. Permit is out of date and needs to be updated.
Schlotzsky's, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need current food handler certificates. Hair net needed with visor. Seal bottom of back door.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 3. Clean ice machine. Repair ice machine door.
Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Employees need to wear a hairnet with a visor. Do not store boxes directly on the floor. Need to clean behind the 3-compartment sink and need to clean the shelves by the prep area.
Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Needs current food permit. Walk-in cooler needs more lighting.
El Taco Stand, 103 E. 2nd St., Bloomington. Demerits: 2. Expired food permit.
3 Potrillos Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St. Edna. Demerits: 2 Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Seal back entrance.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. No certified food manager on duty. CFM certificate expired.
Saltwater Saloon, 514 Margie Tewmey St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Clean ice machine.
Boost Up Nutrition, 1101 E. Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need 2023 permit.
Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Certified food manager needed on duty.
Speedy Stop No. 115, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 1. Toilet facilities must have covered trash can in women's restroom.
McDonald's, 104 E. Broadway, Cuero; Dos Hermanos Mexican Café, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna: McDonald's, 817 N. Wells St, Edna; J & J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado; 7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Coastal Café, 1104 N Virginia St, Port Lavaca; Pizza Hut No. 39161, 425 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Subway, 306 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Tokyo Gardens Catering, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; The Salty Gull, Mobile Unit, Port O’Connor; 7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria; Chick-Fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; INK - Innovative Network of Knowledge, 1309 E. Red River St., Victoria; The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria; VCAM-Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, 108 N. Liberty St., Victoria; Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Whataburger No. 10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0
Re-inspection:
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Inspected on Jan. 4 with 21 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 5, water restored to unit and water reaching proper temperature. Continue to work on all other violations.
Bush's Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Jan. 4 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 10, all violations corrected.
Great American Cookie Co., 7800 N. Navarro St. Suite 381, Victoria. Inspected Jan. 3 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 10, continue to work on fixing the issue at the walk-in cooler.
Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown. Inspected Jan. 3 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 5, all violations corrected.