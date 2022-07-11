The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 6
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need to store towels in a bucket with water and sanitizer. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to cover all products in coolers. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Employee drinks need lid and straw. All employees must have a food handler certificate.
Snappy's Market No. 5, 2004 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Need to label bagged ice. Need to date-label Deli Express items. Need current permit. Need to replace cutting board on tabletop. Need to store boxes of cups and lids 6 inches off floor. Need to clean ceiling tiles over pizza oven.
Snappy's Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need current permit. Need a first aid kit.
7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 7. All hot food must be at least 135 degrees. Need to store products and supplies 6 inches off the floor. All employees handling food must have a cap or hairnet.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Cannot use cardboard on floors or walk-ins. Need to cover all foods in coolers.
Dickey's BBQ Pit, 9006 N. Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need food handlers certificates for all employees. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler.
Froggy's Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to cover all products in coolers. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need to keep hand sink free of items. Need soap at hand sink.
McDonald's No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need paper towels in back two hand sinks. Need a certified food manager permit.
Para Vida Wellness, 1405 E. Airline Road, Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to cover foods in freezer. Need to store single-serve items on clean sanitized surface.
Domino's Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway St., Suite A, Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Speedy Stop No. 115, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen, 12737 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 2.
Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
McDonald's, 104 E. Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero; The Shop, 104 W. Putnam Ave., Ganado; May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Linda T's Fresh Shrimp & Bait, 106 S. 7th St., Port O'Connor; Bush's Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Fossati's Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria; 5D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; 5D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected June 22 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected June 30 with most violations corrected.
