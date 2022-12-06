The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Nov. 30.
Taqueria "La Frontera," 811 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 22. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to store raw meat below other food. Store medication in a designated area. Need to drape the hose at the 3-compartment sink. Need a certified food manager on all shifts. Expired food handlers’ certificates. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. All scoops need handles. Need to weather strip back door and clean light shields in the kitchen.
Marco's Pizza No. 5251, 6502 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need Employee Health and Personal Hygiene Policy. Need food handler certificates on hand. Keep hand sink empty of items. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Do not store paper products directly on floor. Label items not in original container.
Cimarron Crossing, 13515 U.S. 87 N., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need current water sample on file. Baked goods need labels. Employees need ball cap or hair net in prep area. Grease container needs to be on asphalt or concrete. Clean ceiling fan.
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Cover all items in coolers, store raw meat below ready to eat foods. Flies. Date label prepped items.
La Paloma Club, 705 S. Bridge St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificate. Need to clean the ice machine. Post last inspection visible to the public.
Long John Silver's No. 70264, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need certified food manager on duty. Need current food handlers’ certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Clean or replace ceiling tiles and vent. Replace shelf paper.
Bella Tavola of Cuero, 213 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 6: Need paper towels at hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need signage at hand sinks.
Arby's Victoria, 8503 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits:6. Need an Employee Health and Personal Hygiene Handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean up kit. Need to store boxes 6 inches off the floor.
Li'l Joe's Billiards, 401 N. George St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need a mop sink.
Taco Bueno Victoria, 8507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Use barrier between beans. Hand sink for handwashing only. Hairnet/cap needed in food prep.
The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager on duty. Need current food handlers’ certificates. Hand sink needs to be free of items.
Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need paper towels at hand sinks. Three-compartment sink needs repair. Need paper towels in restroom.
McAlister's Victoria, 8409 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Cannot prep over 3-compartment sink. Hairnet/cap needed in food prep area.
Taco Bell No. 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4 Need to fix the leak at the hand sink by the drive thru. Need to store all boxes 6 inches off the floor.
Brookshire Brothers Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 3. Shelves need to be easily cleanable. Scoops need handles.
7-Eleven No. 36504 H, 3601 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Out-dated milk.
Dollar General Store No. 22224, Farm-to-Market Road 236 and Woodsprite Road, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need to have water sample results on file.
Dollar General Store No. 24424, 3105 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need bodily fluid kit. Post inspection visible to public.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 2. Date label food with use by date.
Big Vic Truck Stop, 4507 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need paper towels in the restrooms.
Burger Nation, 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A. Demerits: 2. Handwashing facilities not accessible or properly supplied.
Dunkin' Donuts, 8405 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Post certified food manager, food permit, and previous inspection visible to the public.
Iron Sharpens Iron BBQ, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Ste.C, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Leak at mop sink.
The Baker Sweet Shop, Mobile Unit, Ganado; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 32 Church Street, Inez; Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Bayside Express, 201 W. Broadway, Seadrift; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria Blume & Flour, 102 S. Main St., Victoria; Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria; Grace Lutheran Church, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Grace Lutheran Early Childhood Center/Preschool, 9806 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Spec's Liquor No. 67, 5108 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Spring Creek Place Event Center, 12116 Nursery Drive, Victoria; Starbucks Coffee Company No. 10923, 7105 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Taco Rico Commissary, 1615 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1694, 7609 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Vela Farms, 4806 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Ste105, Victoria, Mayo's Tacos, 404 Dunn St., Yoakum. Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W., Ganado. Inspected Aug. 12 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 30, need to work on violations to prevent permit suspension
Castro's Café Restaurant, 3494 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Inspected Oct. 13 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 29, hot water violation has been corrected.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main St., Suites D&E, Victoria. Inspected Nov. 22 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 29, violation corrected.