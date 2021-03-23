The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 17
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 SH 185 S., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Freezer No. 1 not reaching 0 degrees or below. Need time documentation, corrected on-site. Need to label ice bags. Expired canned goods. Hot water at three-compartment not reaching 110-120 degrees. Need certified food manager. Hot water in men’s restroom reaching 87 degrees. Need to date-label Deli Express sandwiches. Need current permit. Need to clean soda nozzles. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to place towels in a sanitized bucket.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 18. Expired product. Dented cans. Need to cover items in coolers. Need to store raw meat under ready-to-eat foods. Sanitizer concentration too low. Expired food permit. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Improper defrosting method. Need to discard mop water not in use.
Victoria’s Café, 3405 U.S. 59 N., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to document time on food left out. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label items. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store wet towels in bucket. Need to defrost food under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoop with handle for ice. Need to restock first-aid kit.
7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Expired products. Need certified food manager. Need current food permit. Blocked hand sink.
BBQ Café LLC, 252 State Highway 72 E., Yorktown. Demerits: 9. Need to cover foods in freezer. No hot water at three-compartment sink. No hot water. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps.
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cool food properly. Need to cover all foods in coolers. Need to date-label all foods.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N. U.S. 77A, Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Do not store raw foods over ready-to-eat foods. Need to date-label items. Do not store utensils in hand sink. Do not store dirty towels over clean utensils.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 8. Need certified food manager. Need to renew expired food handlers’ certifications. Need current food permit. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to replace ceiling tile. Need splash guard at hand sink.
Dairy Queen, 12737 SH 185 / P. O. Box 638, Bloomington. Demerits: 6. Need to drape hose at mop sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to wash and sanitize ice scoop container. Need trash can with lid in women’s restroom.
Bush’s Chicken, 803 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to supply hand sink with paper towels. Do not use cardboard, all surfaces need to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to clean walk-in racks and floors. Need to keep front door closed.
The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Need to use proper glove and handwashing technique. Do not use cardboard on floor. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets in food prep area. Need to separate employee items from items for public consumption.
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor.
Rainbow Sno No. 1, 4303 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Drinks in kitchen area need lid and straw. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets. Do not store food near hand sink. Do not store food under towels at hand sink. Need to store spoons in same direction. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager. Need to post permit.
CAM2 Drive Thru, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive Suite S, Victoria; Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Stop N Save, 707 S. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Domino’s Pizza, 320 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
My Father’s House Church, 600 Evers St., Cuero; Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; CHG Senior Living of PL, LLC dba Trinity Shores, 201 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Boulevard, Port Lavaca; El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria; El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City Store, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Ortega’s, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria; The Forum Club, 1901 E. Red River St., Victoria; Haven Pizza, 123 W. May St., Yoakum; Yorktown Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, 670 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Snappy’s Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero, inspected March 8 with 11 demerits. Reinspected March 17 with most violations corrected.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna, inspected March 3 with 18 demerits. Reinspected March 16 with most violations corrected.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected March 5 with 19 demerits. Reinspected March 17 with most violations corrected.
BBQ Café LLC, 252 SH 72 E., Yorktown, inspected March 15 with 9 demerits. Reinspected March 15 with all violations corrected.
Lowe’s Super S No. 157, 1707 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected March 8 with 4 demerits. Reinspected March 15 with most violations corrected.
