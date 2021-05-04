The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 28
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 28. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need time documentation for items at room temperature. Need to discard outdated items. Need to store raw chicken below ready-to-eat foods. Need to cover items in coolers. Need to put away foods when not prepping. Dishwasher reading below 120 degrees. Need body fluid cleanup kit. Need asterisk by disclosure items on menu. Need to date-label prepped items. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to seal raw wood in dry storage. Need first-aid kit.
M & J Restaurant, 1901 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 20. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to cover items in the chest freezer. 0 parts per million in sanitizer bucket. Need to store sanitizer bucket off the floor. Need to place ingredient labels on cheesecakes. Need to wash, rinse and sanitize all dishes. Need to store coffee cups below food prep areas. Phone and speakers cannot be stored on prep areas. Do not use water bottles as employee drinks. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store dry goods 6 inches off the floor. Need scoops with handles.
D’s 1 stop, 3602-A Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 18. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need indirect plumbing at three-compartment sink. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handler certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to keep ice bucket out of hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store all paper products 6 inches off the floor. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
King Taco Trailer, Mobile Unit, Yoakum. Demerits: 14. Fridge temperature not 41 degrees or below. Hot hold temperature not reaching 135 degrees or higher. Need to cover foods in cooler. Hot water at three-compartment sink not reaching 110 degrees or higher. Need to date-label foods.
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 13. Do not store ice bucket in hand sink. Need to cover foods in coolers. Dishwasher temperature not reaching 120 degrees or higher. Gnats. Need to date-label foods in coolers.
Burger Nation (four 13, LLC), 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to store raw chicken away from other foods. 200-plus parts per million bleach. Need current food handlers’ certificates. Need sanitizer test trips. All scoops need handles. Need to repair hole in wall in mop room.
Super Donuts, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor. Do not store food in thank-you bags. 200-plus parts per million bleach. Do not wash hands at three-compartment sink. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Do not store phone on food prep area. All employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label container of smoothie mix. Need covered trash can in restroom.
Shop-Rite Grocery, 3006 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. 0 parts per million sanitizer. No hot water. Need hand wash signage. Need to clean ice machine. Need mop sink.
Chuck E. Cheese’s No. 581, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 201, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers’ certificates on file. Do not store trash bags in hand sink. Need to clean ice machine.
Arnold’s, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Expired products. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers’ certification. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor.
Dairy Treet, 3802 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers’ certificates on file. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink in walk-in.
T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat food. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets. Need to label personal items. Need to keep personal items separate from items intended for sale.
The Cast Iron Kettle, LLC, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 6. Need to use proper cooling time for foods. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat foods.
The Store, 1713 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need labels on bags of ice. Hand sink not reaching 100 degrees or hotter.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 4. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Chick-fil-A UHV, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Hot water in restrooms not reaching 100 degrees. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need covered trash can in women’s restroom.
Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Sanitizer concentration too low. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
PoJo’s, 815 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 4202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dollar General No. 11662, 1914 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria;
Jenny’s Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Grumpy’s Meatzzeria Inc., 1201 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria; Treatment Associates Inc., 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Yoli’s Chill-N-Grill, 26 Market St., Bloomington; Busy-Bee’s Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero; City of Cuero Anna Koch Pavilion, 212 West Main St., Cuero; Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Kelli’s Cajun Kitchen, 300 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca; Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Baskin Robbins, 7104 N. Navarro St., Suite D-1, Victoria; Central Church of Christ, 801 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Clean Plate Commissary, 1704 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Community Action Committee, 4011 Halsey St., Victoria; Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander Drive, Victoria; Morada Victoria, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Morada Victoria — Memory Care, 9606 B NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Napoleon’s, 2806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall, 105 N. William St., Victoria; Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria; Trevino’s Concessions, Mobile Food Unit, Victoria; Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; H & H Café & Bakery, 719 Lott St., Yoakum; Yoakum Senior Citizens Center, 105 Center St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Citizens Medical Center — Dietary, 2701 Hospital Dr., Victoria, inspected April 21 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected April 26 with all violations corrected.
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected April 19 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected April 27 with most violations corrected.
Elmcroft of Victoria, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 8 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected April 26 with all violations corrected.
Huvar’s Artisan Market & Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria, inspected April 15 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected April 27 with most violations corrected.
Super Stop, 2006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected April 19 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected April 27 with most violations corrected.
