The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 15
JR'S Shell, 3702 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 21. Out-dated canned goods. 0 ppm sanitizer. Need food handler certificates for all other employees. Need sanitizer test strips. Hand sink must be free of items. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Need a hand sink in ice bagging area. Need to clean ice machine. Need mop sink. Need to clear three-compartment sink. Need to store paper products six inches off floor. Need vent in restroom. Floors in ice machine room need cleaning. Floors in dry storage need cleaning. Need covered trash can in restroom. Need sign at hand sink.
Edna Country Club, County Road 301, Edna. Demerits: 8. Needs one certified food manager. Needs a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Needs current food permit. Need to replace faucet at your three-compartment sink to reach all three compartments. Women's restroom trash can needs a lid.
Lolita ChuckWagon, 808 Walnut St., Lolita. Demerits: 7. Need to renew food handlers certificates. Need records of professional insecticide. Needs sanitizer test strips. Need to clean around sink.
5 D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 5. Gnats. Dishwasher reading below 120 degrees and below required sanitizer level.
Gandy's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Edna. Demerits: 3.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen, 12737 SH 185, Bloomington; Edna Youth Football Association, Shelby Park, Edna; Industrial Elementary West, 599 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez; Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca; Loco Gringo BBQ, 1304 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor; Speedy Stop Kitchen No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; 5 D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Maria's Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade., Cuero, inspected Sept. 8 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 9 with all violations corrected.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Sept. 1 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 9 with most violations corrected.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected Aug. 17 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 14 with all violations corrected.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 dba Food City Kitchen, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 8 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 14 with most violations corrected.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9 LLC dba Food City Store, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 8 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 14 with all violations corrected.
