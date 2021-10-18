The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 13
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for items at room temperature. Need to protect all items in food storage. Need to label all prepped items. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store employee drinks correctly. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store utensils with handle up and outside of product. Need to label items outside of original container. Need to label three-compartment sink.
Nemo's Seafood Grill, 8901 N. Navarro St., Suite 900, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to cover all foods stored in coolers. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label spray bottle. Need to repair leak at the three-compartment sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet wiping cloths inside sanitizer bucket. Need to store potatoes 6 inches off the ground. Need to clean knobs at the hand sink.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need hot water in restrooms. Do not block hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to document time food left out. Need to label all spray bottles. Need cold water at hand wash sink. Shelves need to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Yorktown Inn & Suites, 949 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 10. 0 ppm. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers certification for all employees preparing breakfast.
Beau's Billiard, Bowling, & Arcade, 100 Village Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need current permit. Need to post permit. Need to post last inspection. Need to post certified food manager.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to label spray bottle. Need to refill soap dispenser. Need hot water at mop sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Chuck E. Cheese's No. 581, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 201, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food. Need to display certified food manager license visible to the public.
Baskin Robbins, 7104 N. Navarro St., D-1, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label prepped items. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor.
Guadalupe Center, 512 S. Glass St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need thermometer in fridge. Back door needs weather stripping. Hole in wall needs to be covered. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Rocky's Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift. Demerits: 3.
Stir Soda Shoppe, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Georgia Mae's Good Eats (Edna), Mobile Unit, Edna; Georgia Mae's Good Eats (Ganado), Mobile Unit, Ganado; Big Bear Shrimp & Seafood, 2241 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Flores Lemonade Hut, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Pizza Hut - Port Lavaca, 425 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Taiyo Sushi Fusion, 915 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Tokyo Gardens Catering, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Dollar General No. 17519, 1958 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor; Mama's Kitchen, 31 N. Byers St., Port O'Connor; Atwells Elotes & Spudzz, 117 Byron Drive, Victoria; Atwell's Elotes & Spudzz, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Burger Nation (four 13), 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria; Church's Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Flores Lemonade Hut, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Grumpy's Meatzzeria-FoodTruck Park, Mobile Unit, Victoria; KB's BBQ Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Napoleon's, 2806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Treatment Associates Inc., 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria; Trevino's Concessions, Mobile Food Unit, Victoria; Trevino's Funnel Cakes & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice No. 2, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Southern Inn & Suites, 1241 W. SH 72, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Gandy's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Edna, inspected Sept. 15 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 13 with all violations corrected.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita, inspected Oct. 4 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 13 with most violations corrected.
Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 7 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 12 with all violations corrected.
Nemo's Seafood Grill, 8901 N. Navarro St., Suite 900, Victoria, inspected Oct. 11 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 12 with all violations corrected.
