The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 9
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 27. Cooler not reaching 41 degrees or below. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for items at room temperature. Need to cover all items in coolers. Dishwasher not reaching proper temperature. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. Need to label all prepped items. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to keep hand sink clear of dishes. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to keep employee items separate from items for public sale. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to label bulk items. Need to replace screen on back door.
Taqueria "La Frontera", 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Glass cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard any food held longer than four hours out of temperature. Need to store chicken below beef. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store over-the-counter bug spray outside of the Food Establishment. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to store wet sanitizer towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to clean cooler doors and around hand sink. Need to weather-strip back door.
Central Station Bar And Grill, 216 W. May St., Yoakum. Demerits: 14. Need to store raw meat correctly. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label prepped items. Need sanitizer test strips. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to weather-strip backdoor.
Brookshire Brothers Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 11. Walk-in not reaching 41 degrees or below. Hot-hold food not reaching proper temperature. Need hot water at mop sink. Need to store fiberglass material outside food establishment. Need to replace missing tiles in kitchen. Need to replace missing tiles in back ice room. Employee restroom needs a covered trash can. Need to fix faucet at the hand sink.
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 11. Need correct sanitizer concentration. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label food in cooler. Need test strips. Need soap at hand sink.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need correct sanitizer concentration. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store products six inches off the floor.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need food handler certifications. Need easily accessible soap at hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Los Rios Mexican Grill & Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Eggs left out. Need to defrost foods in cooler or under cold running water. Need to weather-strip back door.
Dairy Queen (Red River), 2801 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need one certified food manager.
Taco Bell No. 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Avenue, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 2.
Brookshire Brothers No. 76, 305 W. York St., Ganado; Burger King, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Ganado Donuts, 1303 State Highway 172, Ganado; KW's Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third St., Ganado; TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca; Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 163, Victoria; Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Stevens Healthcare & Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; Yoakum Delights, 603 N. Highway 77A, Yoakum; Family Dollar Store No. 32642, 852 W. Main St., Yorktown; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Bella Tavola of Cuero, LLC, 213 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected May 20 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected June 7 with most violations corrected.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca, inspected June 4 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected June 10 with most violations corrected.
Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected June 1 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected June 7 with most violations corrected.
Subway at The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria, inspected June 1 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected June 9 with all violations corrected.
