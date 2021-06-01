The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 26
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 12566 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 24. White fridge not holding 41 degrees or below. Steam table turning off and on. Need to cover all foods when stored in coolers. Mop sink needs to be connected properly. Must wash hands at the hand sink only. Needs thermometers in coolers. Bare wood on flooring must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employees cannot use water bottles. Need to store food 6 inches off the ground. Need to use scoops with handles. Need to label front of containers. Light bulbs in kitchen need covers. Need to keep back door closed until screen door gets repaired.
Taco Rico, 1615 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 12. 200 ppm. Need pumping contract. Pipe on ground must be removed. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need test strips. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need hand-washing sign.
Bella Tavola of Cuero, 213 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need to store raw meats below ready-to-eat foods. Food handlers’ certificates need to be available at time of inspection. Need to fix hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets in food prep area. Need to store utensils correctly.
El Catracho, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need current food handlers’ certificates on file. Refrigerator not holding 41 degrees or below. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to store all product 6 inches off the floor. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to public. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Cuero Subway, 2104 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 9. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers’ certificates available at time of inspection. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employees need to wear ballcaps or hairnets in food prep area. Need to label product out of original container. Need to post previous inspection visible to public.
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar St., Point Comfort. Demerits: 8. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks should be in a nonspillable container with lids and straws. Need to label containers of flour. Need to clean floor and walls behind the ice machines. Need a vent in the restroom. Need a covered trash can in restroom. Need to weather strip back door.
Taco Poco Loco, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to store raw food properly. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Master’s Grill/Family Worship Center, 501 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need current water sample. Need sanitizer test strips.
Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Tweeties Snow Cones, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cervantes Restaurant, 318 Front St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, 800 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Tokyo Gardens Catering, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Bush’s Chicken — Cuero, 601 E. Broadway, Cuero; Cuero Pecan House, 104 W. S. Railroad St., Cuero; Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca; Michelados Y Fruteria Los Charritos, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Port Lavaca City Pool (Snack Bar), SHs 35 and 238, Port Lavaca; Weed’s Sweet Shoppe, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Bubba’s Up In Smoke, Mobile Unit, Victoria; First Church of the Nazarene, 1105 Edinburgh St., Victoria; Tokyo Gardens Catering (Inside H-E-B), 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Corner Stop, 1011 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
The Snack Shack at R&R, 2350 W. Harrison Ave., Port O’Connor, inspected May 11 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected May 20 with all violations corrected.
Domino’s Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected May 18 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected May 24 with all violations corrected.
