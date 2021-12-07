The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 1
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Need to cover items in walk-in cooler. Need to properly sanitize large container that is too large for three-compartment sink. Need to drape hose at three-compartment sink. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need to date-label items. All surfaces must be easily cleanable non-absorbent. Need to seal walls by dishwasher. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store medications away from drinks. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to label items out of original container. Need to clean behind grill. Need to clean utensil container. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Rosie’s Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 16. Need to use food approved storage bags for food. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need cold water readily available at back hand sink. Gnats in mop sink area. Need to date-label foods in coolers. Need soap at back hand sink. Need to store items 6 inches off floor in storage area. Need to replace broken floor tiles in kitchen area.
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to store product 6 inches off the floor in freezer. Need to label spray bottle. Expired food handler certificates. Need food permit. Hand sink must be free of items. Need paper towels at both hand sinks. Need to clean ice machine. All drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need paper towels in restroom.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 14. 0 ppm sanitizer bucket. Cannot have over-the-counter bug spray at establishment. Need to date-label items. Need to clean mold and mildew at three-compartment sink. Rodent droppings. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to clean wall behind three-compartment sink.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 12. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to post certified food manager. Need to replace test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to place ice scoop in sanitized bucket. Need scoop with handle in flour bin. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Need to restock first aid kit.
Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 SH35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Need to document time food left out at room temperature. Cannot have over-the-counter bug spray. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Do not use cardboard. Need to store ice scoop in sanitized container. Need to label food containers.
Sodalis Elder Living, 4409 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handler certificates on file. Can not use cloth drying mats. Pest droppings. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to public. Need first aid kit.
Dairy Queen No. 14142, 1202 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 10. Need certified food manager certificate posted onsite. Need certified food handlers certificates onsite. Flies and gnats. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to weather-strip back door. Need to post last inspection.
Habanero’s Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need to document time food left out at room temperature. Need to cover foods. Do not store container on food. Need to date-label. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store food 6 inches off floor.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to renew food handler certificates. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Can not use card board on shelves. Food establishment needs a deep cleaning. Need to weather-strip back door.
Los Rios Mexican Grill & Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need to document time food left out at room temperature. Need to date-label. Need to store food 6 inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to replace floor tiles.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need food handler certificates on file. Expired sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine.
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need to cover food in walk-in. Need current certified food manager. Do not use cardboard on floor.
Cimarron Junction, 7104-A N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Out-dated salads. Need a thermometer in cake/pie display cooler. Expired test strips.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need food handler certificates. Hand sink must be free of items. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net.
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need to keep food covered in walk-in cooler. Need to store products 6 inches off the ground.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers certificates.
Vicky’s Fit Club, 113 Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
CherryBerry Frozen Yogurt, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 500, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
H & H Café & Bakery, 719 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Nutrition, 1139 N. Esplanade, Cuero; First United Methodist Church, 211 N. Clinton St., Cuero; H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Smolik’s, 523 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna; Giggles & Grins Childcare, 1010 S. Wells St., Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; Broadway Bar & Grill, 208 Broadway St., Nordheim; Calvin R. Anderle, 1242 E. Maxwell Ditch Road, Port Lavaca; Capt John’s Wild Reef Seafood, 732 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; El Mirador, 721 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; La Nina Va, 238 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Twin Dolphin Cinemas, 152 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Cookies By Design, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite C, Victoria; CVS Pharmacy No. 8923, 2702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway at The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Walgreen’s No. 2636, 2701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum; Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, 800 W. Grande Ave., Yoakum; Community Action Committee of Victoria, Texas, 107 W. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Little Saints Preschool, 111 E. Alexander St., Cuero, inspected Sept. 27 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 29 with most violations corrected.
J & T One Stop, 514 Margie Tewmey, Magnolia Beach, inspected Nov. 22 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 24 with most violations corrected.
Omar’s Bar, 1404 Broadway St., Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 5 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 1 with most violations corrected.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 11 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Nov. 30 with most violations corrected.
