The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 29
Ling's Fusion Cuisine, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 179, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to date-label foods in cooler with seven-day use-by date. Need to clean ice machine. Need to wear ball cap or hair net in food prep area. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store all paper products 6 inches off floor. Need to clean, dry storage area. Need signage at all hand sinks.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover all products in cooler and freezer. 0 ppm reading in sanitizer bucket. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label all products in coolers.
Best Western Inn, 2202 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Need paper towels for the hand sink area.
Snax Max No. 12, 302 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager at store at all hours of operation. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to date-label Deli Express sandwiches. Need to clean ice machine. Need a lid on trash can in restroom. Need hand-washing sign in restroom. Need first aid kit.
Dollar Tree No. 6044, 310 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need food handler permits for employees. Need to sweep and clean all floors. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Stripes Store 40889H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to wash hands before handling food. Need gloves when handling ready-to-eat food. Need to date-label deli express sandwiches. Need to date-label products in walk-in cooler. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean vent hoods.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H (Port Lavaca Drive), 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need food handlers certificates. Need a current food permit. All employees must wear a cap or hairnet when cooking food or prepping food. Need to cover refrigerated condiments. Need correct serving utensils.
Pizza Hut No. 39165, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to store all food products 6 inches off the floor. Need to store supplies 6 inches off the floor. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Do not store mop bucket in mop sink.
McDonald's No. 4028, 2701 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need a certified food manager. All employees must have food handlers permit within 30 days of being hired. Need to restock first-aid kit. Need to clean a/c ducts. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Tea urns need to be covered with a lid at all times. 0 ppm in sanitizer buckets. Gnats in the mop sink area.
Cathy's Restaurant, 2581 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 6. All employees must have a food handler's permit within 30 days of hire. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need test strips available.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need current food handler certificates. Need signage at hand sink.
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need test strips. Cooks in kitchen need to wear hair restraints. Need to clean ice machine near tea containers.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Iron Sharpens Iron BBQ, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite C, Victoria; Sammy's In-N-Out, 2602 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Schlotzsky's, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Domino's Pizza, 320 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca; Double Dave's Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Mercy House, 4409 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Speedy Stop Kitchen No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Beacon 44 Seafood, 1410 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor; Jason's Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite 300, Victoria. Demerits: 1
Bella Tavola of Cuero, 213 N. Esplanade., Cuero; 303 Pub and Grub, 619 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Bauer Exhibit Building, 186 Henry Barber Way, Port Lavaca; Coastal Concession, 622 County Road 311, Port Lavaca; Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca; PJ's Creations & Co., 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca; Venecia's Bar & Grill, 1708 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Arnold's, 3011 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Goat Night Club, 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria; Hailey's Snack, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Paint's Underground Pizza, 5001 B John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Papa John's Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria; Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Walmart Sandwich Shop No. 68363, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Hailey's Snack, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum; Sno Ball, 102 Tribble St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected April 14 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected June 23 with most violations corrected.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna, inspected May 26 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected June 27 with most violations corrected.
Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria, inspected June 7 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected June 28 with all violations corrected.
