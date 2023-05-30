The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING May 25
El Sarape Restaurant, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. 0 ppm at 3-compartment sink. Hand sink has a leak. Hand sink must be clear of items. Use handled utensil for scooping. Backdoor must be weather stripped.
Dollar General No. 12393, 17 W. 4th St., Bloomington. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Needs bodily fluid kit. Permit must be available and posted.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Water heater did not meet minimum requirements. Hand sink 83 degrees. 83 degrees at three compartment sink. Violation was corrected. Adjusted water heater to the required temperature.
Burger King No.16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Hand sink leaking. Paper towels needed at hand washing sink. Clean ice on floor in walk-in freezer.
Bush's Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits:5. Date chicken thawing in cooler. Clean ice maker. Store cleaning cloth in sanitizer bucket.
Bubba's Seafood, 1142 SH 185-E, Seadrift. Demerits: 4. Need ball cap or hairnet. Flour bin needs scoop. Sugar bin needs to be labeled and covered. Employee restroom needs trash can with lid.
Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3. 0ppm should read 50-100ppm.
Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 0330, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Leak at the 3-compartment sink in the deli.
Ceja's Tacos, 310 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3. Store medicine away from food.
Julio's Roasted & Sno Cones, 419 N. Ann St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Needs to renew certified food manager license.
Days Inn, 6203 Dairy Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Certified food manager needed for all hours of operation.
Dairy Queen (Port Lavaca), 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerit: 1. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Dick's Crestwood Food Store, 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Demerit: 1. Walk-in freezer shall not have boxes on the floor excessive condensation.
Dairy Queen, 12737 SH 185, Bloomington; Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway, Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; The Green Cow Creamery, 136 E. Main St., Cuero; Knights of Columbus of the Little Flower, 106 Bois 'A' Arc St., Edna; Burger King, 30090 914 SH 35 N.. Port Lavaca; Coastal Café, 1104 N Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Drifter's Hall, 5287 Farm-to-Market Road 3084, Port Lavaca; Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Salty Seafood Shack Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Salt-Wise Property Services, 1303 W. Water St., Port O'Connor; Boys & Girls Club of Victoria, 202 Hopkins St., Victoria; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria; Roosters Mobile Unit, Victoria; Seaux Cajun Mobile Unit, Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria;
Re-inspection
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Inspected May 12 with 25 demerits. Re-inspected May 22, violations corrected.
L & L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria. Inspected on April 25 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected on April 18 with violations corrected.