The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 16
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need current food handler’s certificate. Gnats in kitchen. Need to date-label hot dogs and sausage. Do not use cardboard on floors. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need hair net when using visor. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store boxes 6 inches off floor in walk-in cooler. Need to store ice scoop with handle up. Wall by three-compartment sink needs to be cleaned. Shelf on cabinet under ice holder in pretzel area needs to be cleaned. Need to replace missing floor tiles in restroom.
Holiday Inn Express, 2629 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Central cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need food handler’s certificate. Need current food permit. Hand-washing sink should only be used for handwashing. Employees need to wear hair restraints in kitchen.
La Cabaña, 2013 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover foods in glass cooler. Need to store box of eggs 6 inches off floor. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Wooden shelf needs to be easily cleanable nonabsorbent. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Pancho Villa Tex-Mex, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to cover items in coolers. Need to label items in coolers. Employees need ball caps or hairnets in food prep area. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to label bulk items.
Trebol Island, 6801 Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Display case not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard food that has been in cooler for more than four hours. Need to keep hand sink free of items for hand-washing only. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Niki’s Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to cover all items in coolers. Need sanitizer test strips. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to keep employee drinks separated from food intended for public. Need to store utensils outside of food container.
Chick-fil-A, 7800 Hallettsville Highway, Suite 155, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need current food handler’s certificates on file. Water at hand sink not reaching 100 degrees. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employees in kitchen need ball cap or hairnet.
Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to store raw meat away from ready-to-eat foods. Incorrect sanitizer concentration. Need “hand-washing only” sign at hand sink.
Sodalis Elder Living, 4409 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to fix leak under hand sink. Need one certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3371 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit.
The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need to renew certified food manager. Need to renew food handlers. Need to weather-strip back door.
Rusty Rooster, 604 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need to clean ice machine. Need to defrost under running water or place frozen food in cooler. Need to store single serve items 6 inches off floor.
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley; Telferner Grocery & Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner; Popcorn Plus, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 311, Victoria. Demerits: 3; Sweet Fountainz Bakery, LLC, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Little Caesar’s No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Community Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Fairfield Inn & Suites Cuero, 2121 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Broadway Bar & Grill, 208 Broadway, Nordheim; Rusty Hook Winery, 5880 SH 185 N, Port Lavaca; The Box Lunch, 146 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Christ’s Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria; Crossmark inside of Sam’s Club No. 471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Outlaw Pass LLC, 78 Tate Road, Victoria; Quality Inn & Suites, 5401 Houston Highway, Victoria; Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; Community Action Committee of Victoria, Texas, 107 W. Main St., Yorktown; Kat’s Safari Snowcones, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Kristin’s Kookie House & Boutique, LLC, 143 E. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria, inspected June 1 with 7 demerits. Reinspected June 11 with most violations corrected.
Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway, No. 8800, Victoria, inspected June 1 with 4 demerits. Reinspected June 15 with all violations corrected.
Homewood Suites by Hilton, 6705 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected June 9 with 8 demerits. Reinspected June 15 with most violations corrected.
Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected June 1 with 9 demerits. Reinspected June 15 with most violations corrected.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum, inspected May 3 with 10 demerits. Reinspected June 16 with most violations corrected.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected June 7 with 27 demerits. Reinspected June 11 with most violations corrected.
