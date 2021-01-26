The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 20
Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Need to store seafood above raw meat. Expired food handler certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need 2021 food permit. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Employees in kitchen need ball cap or hairnet. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store items six inches above floor. Scoops need handles. Need to label bulk items.
Trebol Island, 6801 Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Cannot sell ice without a manufactures permit. Cannot use clay cups that are not easily cleanable. Cannot sell items without proper labels. Need to date-label items in the refrigerator. Need 2021 permit. Do not store cell phones on counters. Employee drinks need a lid and straw.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Expired food items. Need to cover food in freezer. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to clean ice machine. Need to wash ice scoop container. Need to clean soda dispenser.
Dollar General No. 2919, 501 State Highway 35-S, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Expired medication. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Women's restroom needs trash can with lid.
Taqueria Mi Familia, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerit: 8. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need 2021 permit. Need to replace broken lid. Need to defrost chicken under cold running water or in cooler.
Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to adjust cooler temperature. Need to date-label items. Need a thermometer in cooler.
Cobra Corner Store, Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 6. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Chlorine ppm 200.
McDonald's No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Sanitizer at 0ppm concentration. Expired food handler certificates. Need to separate employee drinks from food for public consumption.
Get & Go Foodmart No. 1, 1717 Half League Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager.
7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Expired medication. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Grease container must be on a non-absorbent surface.
Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a 2021 food permit.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need sanitizer test strips. Need thermometers in coolers. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Do not store kitchen supplies in restroom. Need to store boxes of product six inches off floor. Need a hand washing sign in restroom.
New Life Nutrition LLC DBA Complete 360, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 215, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need allergen advisory. Need to store products six inches off floor in dry storage. Need covered trashcan in restroom. Need first aid kit. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Raisin Windmill Store, 9098 Highway 59-S, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Expired product. Employees in food prep area need ball cap or hairnet. Need to weather-strip back door.
Super 8 Victoria, 8001 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs 2021 food permit.
El Taco Stand, 103 E. 2nd St., Bloomington. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager. Need current food permit.
The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. No hot water at hand wash sink. Need current permit.
Fastop Food Store No. 4, 3508 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to clean soda machine nozzles. Need to clean ice chute. Need paper towels in men's restroom. Need hand washing signs in restrooms.
Grumpy's Meatzzeria, 1319 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to label spray bottles. No over-the-counter bug spray allowed in establishment. Need to display food permit.
VSL Victoria LLC, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need heat test strips. Need current food permit.
Dollar General No. 21462, 9569 US Highway 87, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Fastop Food Store No. 2, 1801 Delmar Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Wal-Mart No. 4194 Fuel Center, 4107 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Victoria Fine Arts Center, 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Venecia's Bar & Grill, 1708 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Tilley's Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture St., Cuero; First United Methodist Church, 216 W. Main St., Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; Mustang Creek BBQ, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Edna; Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Ladybug Preschool, 515 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; McDonald's, 801 S. Highway 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor; Cardenas And Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria; Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway No. 8800, Victoria; Sam's Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Southbound RV Park and Cabins, 6234 US Highway 59 S, Victoria; Southern Select Crawfish, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Spring Creek Place Event Center, 12116 Nursery Drive, Victoria; Subway No. 6777, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 163, Victoria; Sweet Occasions, 2910 N. Laurent St., Victoria; The Java Bean, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria; Trevino's Funnel Cakes & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; VCAM-Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, 108 N. Liberty St., Victoria; Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria East High School Kitchen, 4103 East Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; VISD Aquatics Center, 1006 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley, 12183 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Little Caesar's No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected Jan. 13 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 19 with most violations corrected.
