The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING June 14.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 19. Cover all foods in walk-in cooler. Mop sink water should not dispose on ground. Needs food handlers. Date-label foods in walk-in cooler. Food establishment permit must be valid and current. Clean shelving in walk-in cooler. Drape spray nozzle when not in use / mop sink needs to have proper plumbing. Needs to have a ball cap or hair net. Store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket.
Surfing Crab Express - Victoria, 5206 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Do not store boxes of product directly on walk-in cooler or freezer floor. Drape sprayer up at 3-compartment sink. Needs bodily fluid kit. Flies present. Need asterisk by items referring to on menu. Hand sink for hand washing only. Clean ice machine at wait station. Hair restraints and beard guard needed. Scoop in ice bin handle must be in upright position.
Bush's Chicken, 803 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook. Label container with laundry soap. Sanitizer test strips are needed. Clean ice machine. Evidence of pest. Wear hairnets or ball cap. Label dry ingredients. Clean hand sink and paper towel dispenser. Replace ceiling tile in back room and back door needs weather stripping.
The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 13. Cover items in the cooler. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Date items in the cooler. Sanitizer strips needed; place thermometer inside reach-in cooler. Surfaces must be easily cleanable; remove cardboard from shelves and floors.
7-Eleven No. 36551 H, 6490 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Out-of-date product. Certified food manager needed on every shift. Clean the ice makers. Dead flies and crickets in milk cooler. Keep back door closed; replace missing ceiling tiles. Need paper towels in restrooms.
Water Well Café 361, 215 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need sanitizer for sink. Need bodily fluid kit. Food handler certificates must be printed and available. Need thermometer in fridge at wait station. Hand soap needed at hand wash sink at all times. Label items out of original container.
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 12566 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 9. Hand sink not draining properly. Live roach. Need hand soap at hand wash sink. Shelving must be easily cleanable. Clean the vent hood.
Snappy's Market No.5, 2004 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 9. Need use-by date on cooler items. Need sanitizer strips. Need to be able to access the hand sink. Replace cutting board. Replace floor tiles in store room.
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Demerits: 8. Table top is not holding 41 degrees or below. Food permit must be valid and current. Cannot use hand wash sink to defrost shrimp. Cannot defrost chicken at room temperature.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Cover food in chest freezer. Hand sink for hand washing only. Do not use cardboard in walk in floor. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Kidversity, DBA- It's a Small World Nursery School, 1001 Manor Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certifications for employees. Do not use drying mats under drain board. Ball cap or hairnet needed.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Date sandwiches. Hand wash sink in ice room was blocked. Clean the ice maker.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Must have current pest control. There should be no evidence of any pest. Clean up dead pest from packages. Dumpster needs to have closed lid. Holes in walls need to be repaired as well as back door strip.
Garcia's Restaurant, 206 W. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Certified food manager is needed at all hours of operation. Sanitizer test strips needed at 3-compartment sink.
K's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Cuero. Demerits: 3. Needs current water sample.
Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St, Yorktown. Demerits: 3. Need sanitizer strips. Need ball cap or hair net.
Baymont Inn & Suites Victoria, 8107 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Certified food manager needed at all hours of operation.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 2. Flies, need documentation of licensed inspection. Designate an area for personal belongings.
El Taco Stand, 103 E. 2nd St., Bloomington; Marlin's Playhouse, 105 Ward St., Cuero; Meyersville Country Club, 5195 Mission Valley Road, Cuero; Organic Emporium, 105 C L Duckett Drive Suite C, Cuero; Brookshire Brothers Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado; Mr. Taco, Mobile Unit, Lolita; Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center No. 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Baskin Robbins, 7104 N. Navarro St. Ste. D 1, Victoria; Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria; Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria; Dairy Queen (Moody), 207 N. Moody St., Victoria; Dutch Lane Pool & Pub, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Ste. A, Victoria; Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road, Victoria; Great American Cookie, 7800 N. Navarro St. No. 381, Victoria; Taco Rico, 1615 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Taco Rico Commissary, 1615 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Bingo Concession at Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum; Fro-Yo 77, 901 U.S. 77A S., Yoakum; Hochheim Prairie Sons of Hermann, Turner Hall, 5245 SH 111, Yoakum; K's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Demerits: 0
Re-inspection:
Tokyo Gardens Catering, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Inspected June 1, no hot water. Re-inspected June 9, violation corrected.
Greek Bros., Mobile Unit, Victoria. Inspected May 31 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected June 8, continue to work on other violations.
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected April 17 with 36 demerits. Re-inspected May 9, need to add a mixing valve at the mop sink and work on other violations. Re-inspected June 13, still working on mop sink and kitchen lighting issues.