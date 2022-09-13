The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 7
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 SH 185 S, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Coca Cola not holding 41 degrees. Need to label ice bags. Need current water samples. Need to renew food handlers certificates. Need to date-label Krispy Krunch sandwiches. Need a door that can be cleaned and prevent any contamination on ice machine. Need to clean any garbage containers and metal racks in the kitchen.
Hunan Garden, 2119 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 15. Need time documentation. Need to use food approved containers. Employees must wash hands between tasks. Need to date-label. Do no use cardboard on the floor. Need to label food containers. Need trash can with lid in women's restroom.
Grandy's, 4201 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to replace door to peach cobbler chest freezer. Need to work on pest control. Need to store wet sanitizer towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to clean walls, garbage container and floors. Need to clean air conditioning vents.
Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to display certified food manager license. Need to keep food handler licenses accessible.
Victoria Continuing Care Center Co., 3103 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to repair the leak at the produce sink. Need paper towels at hand sinks; corrected on site.
Lord's Little Angels, 605 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Magic Chef refrigerator not holding temperature of 41 degrees or below. Need a certified food manager license.
The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need hot water at three-compartment sink. Need hot water at hand sink.
Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Dollar General No. 3448, 304 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Rusty Rooster, 604 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Pecan House Café, 114 S. Esplanade, Cuero; Little Saints Preschool, 111 E. Alexander St., Cuero; Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Road, Victoria; Huvar's Artisan Market & Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Sodalis Victoria Assisted Living, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Avenue, Westhoff; Yoakum Primary School, 800 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Hatch Bend Country Club, 579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca, inspected June 14 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 6 with all violations corrected.
5 Points Stop, 607 N. Moody St., Victoria, inspected July 18 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 6 with most violations corrected.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria, inspected Aug. 16 with 34 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 7 with most violations corrected.