The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING March 15.
Daniel's Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 25. Cover items. Label bulk items. Date items in cooler with use by date. Weather stripping needed at back door to keep pests from getting in. Clean tortilla dough maker. All items to be stored 6 inches off the floor. Trash can in restroom needs a lid. Need current permit. Need bodily fluid kit. Need sanitizer strips. Food handler certificates needed.
Church's Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Cover all food in walk in cooler. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Needs Certified food manager at all hours of operation. Needs food handlers. Sanitizer test strips are expired. Remove standing water near 3-compartment sink.
Subway – Yoakum, 412 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Need certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certificates for all employees and keep on site. Need ball cap or hair net. Restroom needs cleaning.
Stay Smokin' BBQ & Catering, 302 W. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need Certified food manager. Screened area needs to be repaired. Need ball cap or hair net. Store paper products 6 inches off floor.
Dollar General No. 13868, 2106 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook Food establishment permit needs to be current.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5 Cover all food in walk in cooler. Food handlers need to be current.
A J ' s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Need food handler certificates for all employees and keep on site. Need ball cap or hair net. Repair walls in storage area outside.
Cicada Catering Company, 1005 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3. Hand sink for hand washing only. Need beard guard.
Backwoods Soul Food, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need current water sample.
Brown Bag Saloon, 8609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Table top needs hanging thermometer. Ball cap or Hair net is needed
Dollar General Store No. 19696, 105 Monterrey Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3 Need employee health and hygiene handbook
Lone Star Inn Best Western, 310 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 2. Date items in refrigeration.
Josie's Mexican Food, 610 W. Adams Ave, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 2. Needs certified food manager.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 2. Keep hand sink open for hand washing.
The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero; Tilley's Custom BBQ, 724 TL Overture, Cuero; St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St. Edna; Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway St., Seadrift; Taqueria La Conchita, Mobile Unit, Seadrift; Atwells Elotes & Spudzz, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Dollar General Store No. 24424, 3105 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Ortega's, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria; Shaved Ice (Blue), Mobile Unit, Victoria; J-Rock's Full Throttle BBQ, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Topsy Turvy Tearoom, 234 E. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.