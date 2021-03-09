—The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 3
J&J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 22. Expired medication. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Deli products need use-by date. Need test strips. Do not store articles in hand-washing sink. Dead roaches. Do not place single-serve articles on paper towel. Need signage at hand-washing sink.
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 21. Do not place raw meat over the trash can. Need to wash hands when going from dirty dishes to clean dishes. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to have a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handlers. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in the sanitizer bucket. Need to store all food six inches off the floor. Need to store utensils properly. Need to label bulk containers. Need to weather-strip back door.
T's Kitchen-Main Street Food, 102 E. Bay Ave., Seadrift. Demerits: 19. Need to cover all items in the freezer. Need to store raw meat below cooked food. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food managers certificates on file. Need thermometers in two refrigerators. Do not store items in the hand sink. Need to paint wood where microwave is stored. Need to wear a ball caps or hairnets. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to label sugar container.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 18. Improper cooling method. Food in cooler at 125 degrees. Need to document time food left out at room temperature. Do not place tray over hot foods. Mechanical dishwasher temperature not reaching 120 degrees or higher. Need to label all spray bottles. Need hot water readily available at hand sink. Need to cover stored chips.
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W., Ganado. Demerits: 11. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label items. Need current permit. Need to store food items 6 inches off the floor. Need to repair floor.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need to store raw meats below all ready-to-eat foods. 0 parts per million (ppm) sanitizer, corrected on-site to 100 ppm. Need to replace thermometers in tabletop. Need sanitizer test strips. Improper defrosting method.
Subway - Yoakum, 412 W. Grand St., Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need to follow correct hand-washing procedures. Need current food manager's certification. Employees need food handlers' certifications. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets. Need to keep employee drinks separate from food prep area.
Snappy's Market No. 5, 2004 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need to date-label deli sandwiches. Need test strips. Do not place mop head in three-compartment sink. Need to place ice scoop on a clean surface. Need to label sugar container.
Little Dockside, Mobile Unit, Seadrift. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Do not block hand sink with items. Need to label ingredient container. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink.
Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover all items in coolers and freezers. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Need to weather-strip backdoor. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3107 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need current food permit. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public.
Longhorn Saloon, 1301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to have bodily fluid cleanup kit readily available. Hot water not available. Need test strips.
Backwoods Soul Food, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 5. 0 ppm sanitizer. No water. Cannot operate.
Health Bar by Complete 360, 1404 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Employees need to wear ball caps or hairnets in food prep area. Need to store towels in sanitizer.
Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. Need employee hand-washing sign in restroom. Need covered trashcan in restroom.
The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to document time on hot foods. Need temperature documentation on hot foods. Need to store food minimum 6 inches off the ground in walk-in coolers.
Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to renew food handlers' certificates. Need a 2021 food permit.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E. U.S. 59, Ganado;Formosa Plastics Corporation/New Guest House, 201 Formosa Drive, Point Comfort; Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 1.
Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna; Love's Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Ganado Little League, Dever Creek Park, Ganado; Joe's Fina Station, U.S. 87, Placedo; Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Drive, Victoria; Centro De Alabanza Church, 1702 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Charlie's Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Hideaway, 1807 Stolz St., Victoria; Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria; La Luz Del Mundo, 902 S. Laurent St., Victoria; La Rosita Bakery, 206 W. Water St., Victoria; Noot's Thai Kitchen, 6360 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Noot's Thai To Go, 1801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria; Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria; Spirit Inn of Mission Valley, 3377 Lower Mission Valley Road, Victoria; St. Mary's Activity Center, 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria; Stroman Middle School, 3002 E. North St., Victoria; Subway, 4008 U. S. Highway 59-N, Victoria; Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Frigid Frog of Victoria, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; The Wellhead Tavern, 23404 N.W. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Twin Pines North Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; Victoria Fairfield Inn & Suites, 7502 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Victoria Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, 4652 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Yoakum High School, Wimberly St., Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St., Yoakum; Yoakum ISD/Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
The Office Bar & Grill, 2530 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor, inspected Feb. 1 with 15 demerits. Reinspected Feb. 25 with most violations corrected.
Backwoods Soul Food, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected Feb. 26 with 5 demerits. Reinspected March 1 with most violations corrected. OK to operate.
Health Bar by Complete 360, 1404 E. Red River St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 25 with 5 demerits. Reinspected March 3 with all violations corrected.
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 9 with 21 demerits. Reinspected Feb. 26 with most violations corrected.
Snappy's Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum, inspected Feb. 10 with 6 demerits. Reinspected March 1 with most violations corrected.
