The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 6
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9, dba Food City Store, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to place approved equipment to separate food. 0ppm. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to date-label items.
Wagon Train Restaurant, 145 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Back refrigerator temperature above 41 degrees, needs repairing. Improper food stored on shelves. All employees must wear cap or hairnet in cooking or prep food area. Need to store wet towels in a sanitizer bucket. Need to label all products in cooler with a use-by date. Do not use newspapers on any surfaces in kitchen.
Victoria's Kitchen, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to renew food handlers certificates. Need to date-label all foods when stored in cooler. Need soap at front hand sink. Need to replace ceiling tiles in the back storage room.
Dollar General No. 13868, 2106 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Expired food permit. Need trash can with lid.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. All products need to be covered in cooler. All products need to be stored correctly in cooler. Live roaches in kitchen. Need to clean vent hood above fryers. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9, dba Food City Kitchen, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Needs current food permit.
Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive, Suite 102, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for items at room temperature. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Castro's Café Restaurant, 3494 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Hawaii Poke & Ramen, 5206 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to date-label. Need to repair cold water knob on hand sink in kitchen area. Need paper towels at front hand sink. Need to clean ice machine.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to store food in food-grade approved bags. Need to fix leak at the mop sink. Need to designate an area for personal food.
Atwells Elotes & Spudzz, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs a bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Hand sink is only to be used for hand washing. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to weather-strip back door.
Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public. Need to post previous inspection visible to the public.
PoJo's, 815 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
The Box Lunch, 146 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Whataburger No. 323, 1207 SH 35 North, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 3.
Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Little Caesar's No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
A O.K.'s, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Dollar General No. 11662, 1914 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Grumpy's Meatzzeria Food Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Trinity Advanced Learning Center, 2005 Lawndale Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Mando's Snowcone Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Magnolia Beach. Demerits: 1.
Mando's Snowcone Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Placedo. Demerits: 1.
Whites BBQ - Food Truck, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Mama's Kitchen, 31 N. Byers St., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 1.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
The Box Coffee Bar, 2916 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Yoli's Chill-N-Grill, 26 Market St., Bloomington; Cicada Catering Company, Mobile Unit, Edna; Georgia Mae's Good Eats (Edna), Mobile Unit, Edna; Georgia Mae's Good Eats (Ganado), Mobile Unit, Ganado; Industrial Elementary West, 599 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez; Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Loco Gringo BBQ, 1304 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor; Cicada Catering Company, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Dollar General Store No. 19696, 105 Monterrey Drive, Victoria; Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway No. 8800, Victoria; La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Morada Victoria, 9606 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Morada Victoria - Memory Care, 9606 B NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Schorlemmer Elementary - VISD, 2564 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria; Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Treatment Associates Inc., 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria; Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna, inspected March 30 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected April 4 with most violations corrected.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected March 28 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected April 4 with most violations corrected.
Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria, inspected March 29 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected April 6 with most violations corrected.
J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria, inspected March 25 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected April 1 with most violations corrected.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected March 15 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected April 4 with most violations corrected.
Corner Stop, 1011 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum, inspected March 23 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected March 31 with most violations corrected.
