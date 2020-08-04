The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 29
Vera Cruz, 3110 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 24. Need time documentation for food items at room temperature. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Need to fix leak at sink in drink prep area. Gnats found in kitchen and drink prep areas. Need to label containers in walk-in cooler. Need hot water in employee restroom. Need to clean ice machine. Employee beverages need lid and straw. Need a splashguard between sink and food prep area. Need to weatherstrip backdoor. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Scoops need handles. Need to clean built-up dust. Need to fix air vent in employee restroom. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Need hand-washing sign in employee restroom.
Trebol Island, 6801 Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Need to document time on food left at room temperature. Need to cover all food in cooler. Need to store raw chicken below ready-to-eat foods. 200 ppm plus on sanitizer. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Hand sink for hand washing only. Need to clean ice machine.
J & T One Stop, 514 Margie Tewmey Road, Magnolia Beach. Demerits: 17. Expired bologna. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Cannot drain water from ice machine into hand sink. Need to date-label foods. Need test strips. Need trash can with lid in restroom.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 16. Need to use proper cool-down procedure, the beef in cooler is at 139 degrees. Do not store raw chicken over ready-to-eat foods. No proper cooling method used. Need to date-label foods. Need paper towels in hand sink. Employees need to wear a hairnet or ball cap. Need to place wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need scoops with handles. No power tools in food storage.
El Charrito Express No. 2, 623 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Cooler not holding proper temperature. Do not use thank you bags to cover food in cooler. Do not place water bottles on ready-to-eat foods. Do not place containers over ready-to-eat foods. Need to date-label foods. Do not place dishes in hand-washing sink.
Los Rios Mexican Grill and Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Need to keep documentation of foods left out. Do not place tortillas in trash bag. Do not cover food containers with trash bags. Do not place containers over ready-to-eat foods. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to place wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Uncovered snow cone place in cooler. Need to defrost in cooler or under cold running water. Need to clean all fans in kitchen.
Village Grocery, 104 Lamar St., Point Comfort. Demerits: 13. Food cooling time not in compliance. Do not use cardboard to serve ready-to-eat food. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to clean ice dispenser. Do not use cardboard on floor. Employees need to wear a hairnet or ball cap. Cannot have phones in prep area. Need trash can with lid in women’s restroom.
America’s Best Value Inn, 3531 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 12. 0 ppm sanitizer. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips. Need to store single-serve items 6 inches off floor. Need to post last inspection.
The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar, 1201 W. Stayton Ave., Victoria. Demerits: 12. 0 ppm sanitizer. Corrected on site. Vectors in kitchen and bar areas. Hand sinks need to be stocked and easily accessible. Need to clean dishwasher area. Need to dry dishes on non-absorbent surface. A/C leaking in bar area. Need air vent in employee restroom. Need covered trash can in employee restroom.
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 8. Do not place raw chicken over ready-to-eat foods. Do not discard food in hand sink. Employees need to wear a hairnet or ball cap. Flytrap over clean utensils. Need scoops with handles.
Eagleford Restaurant, 604 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Do not place raw meat over ready-to-eat food. Need test strips. Employees need to wear a hairnet or ball cap. Need scoops with handles.
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need to label all spray bottles. No cardboard on floor. Need scoops with handles. Ice scoop must be in a sanitized container. Need to label all food containers.
Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need time documentation on foods at room temperature. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. All employee beverages need lid and straw. Ball cap or hairnet to be worn by all employees in food prep area.
Walden’s Mini Market, 6098 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Wall behind three-compartment sink needs to be easily cleanable. Need to clean ice chute. Need to clean soda nozzles on fountain machine. Need to store paper products 6 inches off the floor.
Baymont Inn Cuero, 308 Park Heights Drive, Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Do not place items in hand sink.
Subway at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Restrooms need air vent.
Taqueria Mi Familia, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
The Cove at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Restrooms need air vent.
ABC Child Development Center Inc., 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need current food handler certificates. Need cold water at mop sink.
Family Dollar Store No. 10240, 304 SH 185 N., Seadrift. Demerits: 3.
Mable’s Table, 1507 E. Juan Linn St. Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sno Ball, 102 Tribble St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Bebotyboo, dba Andy’s Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Lacey’s Little Bakery, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Mad Batter Cheesecakes and Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Sweet Spot Cakes and More, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
The Green Iguana Grill, 137 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Weed’s Sweet Shoppe, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Baytown Seafood Restaurant, 4010 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Walgreen’s No. 07964, 5204 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Oilfield Housing, 513 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero; Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 Martin Luther King Drive, Edna; Victor’s Tacos, 302 N. Wells St., Edna; Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Indianola; A Taste Above, 872 Lindenau Road, Lindenau; Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita; Lolita ChuckWagon, 808 Walnut St., Lolita; Broadway Bar and Grill, 208 Broadway St., Nordheim; Hard Hat Café, 101 Lamar St. Suite No. 2, Point Comfort; Austin Street Market, 1107 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Babies and Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca; Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca; Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; First Assembly of God, 501 S. Second St., Seadrift; Citizens Health Plex, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive Suite 102, Victoria; Quality Inn and Suites, 5401 Houston Highway, Victoria; Seaux Cajun, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Ventura’s Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Walgreens No. 12330, 9005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; Healthy Living Cottage, 416 Lott St., Yoakum; Lord’s Little Angels, 605 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Pizza Hut-Yoakum No. 22646, 1201 W. Grand St., Yoakum; Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Estella’s Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado, inspected July 15 with 31 demerits. Reinspected July 24 with most violations corrected.
TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado, inspected July 13 with 10 demerits. Reinspected July 24 with all violations corrected.
AJ Mini Mart, 4717 SH 35, Palacios, inspected July 15 with 10 demerits. Reinspected July 25 with no violations corrected.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 North, Port Lavaca, inspected July 8 with 3 demerits. Reinspected July 16 with all violations corrected.
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected July 16 with 25 demerits. Reinspected July 17 with most violations corrected.
Church’s Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca, inspected July 16 with 15 demerits. Reinspected July 28 with most violations corrected.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria, inspected July 9 with 13 demerits. Reinspected July 16 with most violations corrected.
Copperfield Village, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria, inspected July 13 with 11 demerits. Reinspected July 13 with violations corrected.
Ramsey Restaurant and Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected June 23 with 7 demerits. Reinspected July 17 with all violations corrected.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria, inspected July 14 with 28 demerits. Reinspected July 21 with most violations corrected.
Tokyo Grill and Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected July 22 with 7 demerits. Reinspected July 28 with all violations corrected.
Rusty Rooster, 604 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum, inspected July 20 with 9 demerits. Reinspected July 23 with no violations corrected.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum, inspected July 20 with 5 demerits. Reinspected July 23 with no violations corrected.
Sno Ball, 102 Tribble St., Yoakum, inspected July 21 with 3 demerits. Reinspected July 23 with all violations corrected.
The Learning Tree, Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum, inspected July 21 with 7 demerits. Reinspected July 23 with no violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.