The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 30
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 32. Do not store food items in thank-you bags or towels. Need to cover items in walk-in cooler. 0 parts per million sanitizer at dishwasher. Need to wash hands before glove use. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off the floor. 0ppm in sanitizer bucket. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Flies and gnats present. Need to date-label items in walk-in cooler. Need soap and paper towels at front hand sink. Need to refill paper towels. Need to clean shelves in walk-in. Need to clean walls behind prep area. Need to clean vent hood. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean all surfaces in kitchen area. Need easily cleanable nonabsorbent surfaces behind three-compartment sink and in walk-in cooler. Do not use cardboard for lining. Need to replace tabletop door. Need to store knives on clean surface. Need a catch bin at dishwasher. Dishwasher needs to be cleaned and sanitized. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to fix screen by dishwasher. Need to weather-strip back door. Do not defrost meat under hot water and leave out. Need scoops with handles. Need to label big condiment containers. Need to keep dumpster closed. Need to clean air conditioner vents. Need to clean under food warmers. Need to repair walk-in cooler floor.
Rankin Snowcones, 2612 Hackberry St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need current water sample. Need soap at hand sink. Need to post previous inspection visible to public. Need letter of permission for parking location at time of inspection.
Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer. Need to store utensils on clean, sanitized surface.
Froggy’s Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Industrial Little League, 363 Kolle St., Inez; Mando’s Snowcone Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Magnolia Beach; Mando’s Snowcone Mobile Unit, 3402 Robles St., Placedo; Mando’s Snowcones, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Big I’s Tex-Mex, 401 N. George St., Victoria; Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria; Sonic — Navarro Inc. Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONSNo re-inspections reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.