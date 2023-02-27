The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Feb. 22
Stir Soda Shoppe, 120 S. Main St Ste. 150, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene book. Need certified food manager on duty. Need hot water. Need allergen label.
Snax Max No. 11, 1901 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Certified food manager is needed at all hours of operation. Bagged ice needs label. Deli sandwiches need to be date labeled. Three-compartment sink should not have anything that blocks or covers the sink.
The Store, 1713 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Needs one certified food manager. Needs a seven use by date on Deli Express packages; Replace missing ceiling tiles in the back room.
Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager at all hours of operation. Food handlers must be current.
Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need employee health and hygiene handbook.
Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Food establishment permit must be current and valid. Screen door needs weather strip.
Monterrey Café, 723 Broadway St. Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2 Needs one certified food manager license.
Nutri-Fuel Smoothies & Supplements, 5212 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Certified food manager is needed at all hours of operation.
Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits 1. Hair net or ball cap needed.
Victoria Shaved Ice/ Kona Ice No. 3, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, (Cuero),508 Kelly Crick, Victoria; Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County, 1510 E. Courthouse St., Cuero; City of Cuero Concession Stand, Rodeo Drive, Cuero; Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero; Cuero Little League Complex, 602 Martin Luther King St., Cuero; Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 419 W. Center St., Port Lavaca; Blume & Flour, 206 N. Liberty St., Victoria; Burger King No. 29438, 8401 N. Navarro St, Victoria; De Leon Elementary School, 1002 Santa Barbara St., Victoria; Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway, Victoria; Huvar's Artisan Market & Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Little Sunflowers Daycare, 4802 Country Lane, Suite 300, Victoria; Mike Pozzi Catering, 906 Blyth St., Victoria; Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria; Sodalis Victoria Assisted Living, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; The Chopping Block, 7010 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Trinity Advanced Learning Center, 2005 Lawndale St., Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice/Kona Ice No. 3, (Port Lavaca), 508 Kelly Crick Road, Victoria; Jo's Daiquiri & Beverage Barn, 1005 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph's School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections:
Dick's Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway St., Seadrift; Inspected Feb. 15 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 16, cold water fixed, continue to work on other violations.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road; Victoria. Inspected Feb. 15 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 21, all violations fixed.